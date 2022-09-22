Pleasant Prairie to hold Halloween Holiday Lights Tour and Contest

Pleasant Prairie’s Halloween Holiday Lights Tour and Contest comes this fall, with village residents able to fill out applications to enter starting Oct. 1.

Residents can submit a photo of their Halloween decorated property at VisitPleasantPrairie.com until Oct. 15, with one entry allowed per property.

By submitting the entry form along with a photo of the decorated home, the property’s address may be selected and placed on a Halloween Holiday Lights Tour Map for Village residents and area visitors to drive by and appreciate the decorations.

The tour map and voting will open Oct. 17 and runs through Halloween, Oct. 31. With winners announced the next day, Nov. 1.

The top three homes will receive gift cards to Pleasant Prairie local businesses, starting at $100 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third place, along with plenty of Pleasant Prairie swag. All contestants will be entered into a giveaway to win a prize package valued at over $100 to thank them for sharing in the spirit of the season.

Photo submission portal, contest rules, and the Halloween Holiday Lights Tour Map can be viewed at VisitPleasantPrairie.com/HolidayLightsTour. For any additional information or questions, call Visit Pleasant Prairie Interim Executive Director Sarah Howard at 262-771-1079, or email her at Sarah@VisitPleasantPrairie.com