Pleasant Prairie Village Board meeting Monday

The Pleasant Prairie Village Board will convene tonight for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

And once again, it will be a virtual meeting.

The meeting kicks off at 5 p.m. Residents who wish to access the meeting can register at www.pleasantprairiewi.gov/goto. To access the meeting by phone, residents can call 1-213-929-4232 and enter 555-075-013.

Those who register by phone will only by able to listen and not make a public comment.

Two items on the agenda received unanimous Plan Commission approval last week.

The board will act on a request by The Nature Conservancy to remove all invasive black locust trees from their property, as part of an ongoing restoration process on the Chiwaukee Prairie West site south of 116th Street, east of Sheridan Road and west of the Union Pacific rail line.

TNC has agreed to plant at least 10 native trees that will help screen the adjoining storage buildings in the easement.

A second agenda item that moved through the Plan Commission last week codifies an existing policy with one addition.