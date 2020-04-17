Pleasant Prairie Village Board meeting Monday

The Pleasant Prairie Village Board will convene tonight for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
And once again, it will be a virtual meeting.
The meeting kicks off at 5 p.m. Residents who wish to access the meeting can register at www.pleasantprairiewi.gov/goto. To access the meeting by phone, residents can call 1-213-929-4232 and enter 555-075-013.
Those who register by phone will only by able to listen and not make a public comment.
Two items on the agenda received unanimous Plan Commission approval last week.
The board will act on a request by The Nature Conservancy to remove all invasive black locust trees from their property, as part of an ongoing restoration process on the Chiwaukee Prairie West site south of 116th Street, east of Sheridan Road and west of the Union Pacific rail line.
TNC has agreed to plant at least 10 native trees that will help screen the adjoining storage buildings in the easement.
A second agenda item that moved through the Plan Commission last week codifies an existing policy with one addition.
The board will act to approve the Land Division and Development Control ordinance as it relates to electrical and communication distribution systems that service residential units.
According to the policy, all distribution systems must be located in the rear of the principal structure, near the rear lot line.
Also on the agenda tonight are:
n Considering awarding a contract for the 2020 Emerald Ash Bore Tree Replacement Project from Paul Swartz Nursery in Burlington at a total cost of $61,894. The bid was the lowest of four received by the village.
The nursery will be replacing 150 dying and dead ash trees located throughout the village.
n Will consider two consent agenda items to approve two letter of credit reduction requests, one for the Green Bay Trail Condominium and the other for The Vista at Creekside.
