Pleasant Prairie's BBQ in the Park brings food, games and fun this weekend

Pleasant Prairie’s BBQ in the Park is this weekend, a free event bringing bands, bag toss, bingo and more to all who wish to attend.

BBQ in the Park is sponsored by the Pleasant Prairie Convention and Visitors Bureau, The Kenosha News, Wisconn Valley Media Group and Renewal by Andersen. Fifty percent of proceeds — specifically from the beer tent — will benefit Visit Pleasant Prairie by supporting parks within the village, including Prairie Springs Park, where the event will be held.

Wisconn Valley Media Marketing & Events Manager Kelly Wells said the event’s sponsors are trying to build a community festival in Pleasant Prairie. The village has not had a regular community festival like this in many years, Wells said.

“We're hoping this will be the staple Pleasant Prairie summer community event, (something that is) good for families,” Wells said.

The Village of Pleasant Prairie has brought a lot to the community, Wells said, but recently, the village hasn’t had the chance to hold a fun, family-friendly event like BBQ in the Park.

“I think Pleasant Prairie itself has a really good reputation in the area as being a really good family-friendly community,” Wells said. “And I think they're benefiting from (Wisconn Valley Media Group’s) event experience, and we're benefiting from their good community atmosphere.”

The partnership between Wisconn Valley Media Group and the Pleasant Prairie Convention and Visitors Bureau has been beneficial for both sides, Wells said, especially with both the Visitors Bureau and Wisconn Valley Media’s events department having small staffs.

“They’ve been a really good partner to us, very welcoming and (we have) a very good partnership model with them,” Wells said.

The event will be held at Prairie Springs Park, 9900 Terwall Terrace in Pleasant Prairie, located near the RecPlex in front of the ballfields. Event hours are Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Full schedule of events

Saturday:

11:30 a.m. — Gates open

Noon to 1:30 p.m. — Live music from Kal Bergendahl

2 to 3:30 p.m. — Live music from Karen Shook

3:30 to 5 p.m. — Bingo

5 to 6:30 p.m. — Live music from Pat Garrett

7 to 9 p.m. — Live music from Weird Science

Sunday:

11:30 a.m. — Gates open

Noon to 1:30 p.m. — Live Music from Cork and Classics

Noon to 4 p.m. — Bags Tournament (end time is approximate)

1:30 to 3 p.m. — Bingo

3 to 4:30 p.m. — Live music from Indigo Canyon

Vendors:

Food:

American Made BBQ

Frankie’s Restaurant and Catering

Fry Daddy’s

Hawgz Dogs

Jammin’ Concessions

Matt’s BBQ

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Smokie Boyz BBQ

Sista’s Soul Food Restaurant Catering Service

You Be You Sweets and Treats

Other vendors:

Boy Scout Troop 533 — Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Exterior Pros

First Student

Fizz Bizz

Ghost Owl Studio

Gindo’s Spice of Life

Henna by Priti

Mia Party Rentals — Bounce Houses

Midwest Veterans Closet

Renewal by Andersen

Tastefully Simple

Very Eventful Umbrella

For more information: visit pleasantprairiebbq.com.