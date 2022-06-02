Pleasant Prairie's History Museum Prepares to "Tee Off to Summer" With Their Annual Fundraiser Event

The Pleasant Prairie History Museum, which is located in the historic 1927 Dublin School House at 2875 116th St, has served as an outstanding hub for locals and visitors alike to learn about the history of Pleasant Prairie and the accomplished individuals that have inhabited the village since the grand opening took place August 26th, 2020.

“Pleasant Prairie has gone through so much change over the years” Shared Kate Bennett, who has been working as the museum curator at Pleasant Prairie History Museum for over four years now and has played a pivotal role in developing exhibits. “For people who have lived here for many years and have witnessed all the changes take place, the museum serves as a comfort. It brings people peace of mind to see that we are preserving the Pleasant Prairie they knew before, and will continue to preserve our history as it comes.”

Whether it be the touching stories of life on the prairie, or the nostalgic exhibit dedicated to our dearly beloved Jelly Belly “Factory”, those involved with the Pleasant Prairie History Museum have gone out of their way to ensure that there is an exhibit for everyone to enjoy. “There’s a story for everyone at this museum – Some of which may really surprise you. Even if you aren’t exactly a history buff, you’ll find an exhibit that captures your attention and makes you feel more connected to your community,” shared Bennett.

Since the fruition of the Pleasant Prairie Historical Society in 2010, the preservation of Pleasant Prairie’s history and artifacts has relied completely on volunteers, fundraising, and donations to fund the operation. It wasn’t until 2012 that the Dublin School House was acquired by the Pleasant Prairie Historical Society, and even then it took another eight years for the building to be renovated and the exhibits to be curated to form the museum we have today. This year, Bennett and others involved are hoping their “Tee Off to Summer” fundraiser event can help them continue their mission of preserving small town history.

“Fundraisers really help us create new exhibits. We are hoping that if this event goes really well, we can put together a nice new exhibit for visitors and purchase more archival grade materials to house our collections” said Bennett. The “Tee Off to Summer” event is set to be held at Pineway Golf Co., directly down the street from the museum, on Tuesday, June 21st, from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Food, beer and wine, hourly golf contests, and a cork pull style fundraiser will take place, with adults and children of all ages welcome to attend.

Tying the “Tee Off to Summer '' event into the museum’s collection, currently on display is an exhibit all about the history of Jack Thomsen – PGA golf pro and former owner of what is now Pineway Golf Co., previously Transcendental Golf under his ownership. “Thomsen was such an interesting man. He was very passionate about teaching golf, but also very interested in Eastern religions focused around meditation. He would incorporate his appreciation of these philosophies into his golf game, and was all around a truly fascinating individual” said Bennett.

Entry tickets for the “Tee Off to Summer” event will cost $20 for adults, and include one beverage and four event tickets that can be used to participate in any golf contest, mini golf, or driving golf balls. Entry is $12 for children 12 and under, and includes one beverage and two event tickets. Additional event tickets will be available for purchase at $5 each, or five tickets for $20. Captain Mike’s Galley food truck and Nothing Bundt Cakes are both scheduled to be in attendance, and popcorn will be provided to all attendees free of charge.

While history has always served as society’s best teacher, it only becomes more and more important that we put our energy and time into preserving it. “Local museums help us feel connected to the past, which helps us come to terms with the ways in which our present will affect the future,” said Bennett. “It’s a benefit for society to preserve history and to have it readily available to be consumed.”

