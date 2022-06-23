Pleasant Prairie's LMI Packaging partners with Lincoln Middle School for their "Week of Caring" Event

Giving back to the local community has been a core value at LMI Packaging, located in Pleasant Prairie, since their fruition in 1967. What began in 2006 as an annual “Day of Caring”, a day reserved for bringing employees together in order to give back to the local community, has been expanded into a “Week of Caring” for 2022.

“We surveyed our employees and asked in what ways they would like to give back to our community,” said Marcia Schlagenhaft, HR manager and member of the planning committee, “Helping our local youth was the top answer given.” This year, LMI Packaging partnered with Lincoln Middle School to help revamp their school grounds.

“People feel different when they come to a place that looks nice, and put together,” Said Star Daley, principal of Lincoln Middle School, “For the 10 years I’ve been here, I’ve said that we needed to do something about the outside appearance of our school grounds. When LMI approached me with their offer, it felt like a godsend.”

In previous years, LMI Packaging had made their Day of Caring mandatory for all staff, shutting down the business for an entire day to give back. This year, volunteering was optional for employees, and over half still chose to get involved. “By doing an entire week of caring we’re able to get so much more done while also avoiding a shut down,” said JP Moran, CEO of LMI Packaging, “Everyone always looks forward to coming together and getting involved.”

LMI Packaging and Lincoln Middle School worked together to design a layout for the grounds, and formulate a game plan in order to get as much work done as possible within the week. “We knew that this project was something our whole team would be engaged in and excited about,” said Marcia.

Once word spread of LMI’S intention to beautify the Lincoln Middle School grounds, other facets of the community chose to pitch in as well. The City of Kenosha donated the mulch, and the Kenosha Unified School District’s faculties team assisted in cement repair work. Aside from providing the volunteers, LMI Packaging contributed $1,000 for shrubs, greenery, and other necessary additions to the project.

For LMI employee Steven Walser, the opportunity to give back to Lincoln Middle School was personal. “I attended Lincoln Middle School for all 3 of my middle school years,” said Walser, “I would drive past the school every so often since leaving it, and notice that it didn’t look too great. I had been wanting to volunteer more, so when this opportunity was offered to us I thought it was perfect.” Steven spent three days at the school, laying mulch, gardening, and landscaping with his coworkers. “I hope this puts a smile on the kids faces, and it makes them see that the community cares about their school.”

Employee Rosie Samano also chose to spend three days volunteering at the school during the Week of Caring event. “It was such a great experience” said Rosie, “It’s not just about volunteering, it’s about getting to know our coworkers.”

Volunteers emphasized that their time at Lincoln Middle School was about more than the work they were doing at the school, but also coming together as a unit.

“Getting to spend time with different employees that you don’t always get to work with was great,” said volunteer and member of the planning committee Ken Fair, “We were able to all come together and talk and laugh while also giving back.” LMI Packaging plans on continuing their relationship with Lincoln Middle School by providing spring and fall clean ups to maintain the work they have done.

“It’s going to help the kids feel ownership over their school. They are going to continue to take care of the watering, and the cleanup,” said Principal Daley, “I think it’s going to create a new sense of community within our school and give our students pride. I can’t thank LMI Packaging enough for helping us get this project up and running.”

