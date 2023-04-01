Donny Stancato and Jason Hedman have a simple description for their “KTown Connects” podcast: It’s radio on the internet.

But for the producers and co-hosts, it goes deeper than that.

“We’ve been thrilled by the overall support for the show,” Stancato said over lunch at Union Park Tavern.

Hedman added: “It’s a cool feeling when people who aren’t our friends want to sponsor us or tell us they listen to it.”

True to its name, “KTown Connects” is all about connecting with local people.

“We have a giant list of possible guests,” Hedman said, a few days after the 100th show was released on March 21.

When recording episodes, the two “try to be diverse,” Hedman said. “We like to mix it up, so it’s not all about Downtown or it’s not all business owners.”

The bottom line? “Everyone has a story,” Stancato said.

Launched in 2020

The “KTown Connects” story starts in August 2020 when the Kenosha natives and longtime friends launched their podcast “right at the start of all the unrest,” Hedman said of the protests and violence that took place after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. “We were recording Downtown at Healing Arts, and we just kept doing it.”

And they’re still doing it, having launched the show’s latest season in February.

“We’ll do about 24 shows each season,” Stancato said. “We’ll spread out the shows, wrapping up the season at the end of the year.”

Each episode runs for an hour and features an interview — talking about the person’s life in Kenosha, their favorite places in Kenosha or whatever topics come up —plus a trivia contest.

“We tailor the trivia questions to the guest if we can,” Hedman said. “I try to make it so Donny loses to our guest, although he did beat the mayor.” (Mayor John Antaramian is, apparently, a fan of the TV sitcom “M*A*S*H,” which was the focus of that show’s trivia contest.)

While the show is free-wheeling and designed to be “a comfortable conversation,” Stancato said the hosts “do some show prep, and sometimes we have questions prepared.”

Hedman, a local historian, “does some research in the Kenosha New archives. That’s fun for me.”

And if there’s an awkward silence during an interview? “That’s when we say ‘time for a break,’” Hedman said.

The hosts record two podcasts in one day, (like a game show), working every other Monday at Luigi’s Pizza Kitchen. (Sorry, future guests, no actual pizza is served during recording sessions.)

“We try to make each episode as timeless as possible, so it’s not all about current events,” Stancato said. (All of the podcasts are available online to listen to at any time.)

“When we had the mayor as a guest,” he said, “we got to know him as a person and not as a politician. He’s a really good talker.”

The next 100 shows

The podcast’s early days in August 2020 “were super weird,” Stancato said. “We were recording Downtown, with windows boarded up all around us, and we were seeing military people on the streets. Plus, we were new at this and still figuring out how to do a podcast.”

Adds Hedman: “We stayed active on social media in those first days, trying to spread the truth about what was happening. I walked through Uptown, recording live video right after the fires there.”

Since those days, the show has continued to evolve and add sponsors and listeners, all the while making connections.

The podcast’s landmark 100th episode featured Stancato and Hedman as “the guests,” recorded in Franks Diner.

“It was just friends talking to friends,” Hedman said of the show, which features Sarah of Wink Beauty Boutique, Jake “The Weather Guy” Hoey, and Kevin Ervin of Franks Diner. “It was a party atmosphere and a celebration.”

Looking ahead to the show’s 100-plus episodes, Hedman sounds a bit surprised the show “hasn’t run out of guests yet, but we hope it continues because we love doing it.”

For Stancato, the podcast is a great chance to “just keep connecting and bringing awareness to the local businesses and people.”

Their advice for other people looking to start a podcast?

“Just go for it,” Hedman said, while Stancato jokes that “everyone already has a podcast, right?”

Their No. 1 suggestion?

“Quality is important, so get decent microphones. Nobody listens to a lousy recording.”

And if you’re a whiz at “M*A*S*H” trivia? That’s just a lucky bonus.