Portions of highway E and L to close for railroad crossing work
Portions of highway E and L to close for railroad crossing work

Railroad crossing work will cause closures of a portion of Kenosha County Highway E beginning Monday , and a portion of County Highway L beginning on Monday, June 21.

The work is being done on the Canadian Pacific Railroad in the Village of Somers.

The work on the railroad crossing on County Highway E, west of County Highway EA, is expected to take four days. Traffic will be detoured to County Highways EA, A and H.

The railroad crossing on County Highway L is expected to take one week. Traffic will be detoured to County Highways EA, E and H.

