Positively Kenosha 2020
What do you appreciate the most about Kenosha County?

What do you do to make a positive impact on the community?

We’ve asked a few people these and other questions, and you’ll meet them Sunday in a special section called “Positively Kenosha.”

It’s a great section and we think you’ll enjoy it.

And if we didn’t ask you and you want to share your answers to these questions, send in a Voice of the People. We’ll publish your letter on this page in coming days.

