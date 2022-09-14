 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Potential rail worker strike would stop Kenosha Chicago commuter line

Metra commuters between Kenosha and Chicago may have to find alternative travel plans on Friday, as a potential rail workers strike could shut down Metra service on the Union Pacific North Line.

Freight railroads companies and the rail worker unions are in dispute over attendance policies, with a federally mandated cooling-off period ending just at 12:01 a.m. Friday. This means thousands of rail workers would be able to strike, shutting down lines across the country, including the freight line running from Chicago to Kenosha used by Metra for commuter travel.

A spokesperson with Metra emphasized that as of right now, there was no guarantee of a strike. In a statement said it would keep travelers updated as the information became available.

“Negotiations between the unions and freight railroads are ongoing, and we are hopeful that a settlement will be reached before the strike deadline,” the statement said.

For more information on Metra’s services and potential impacts from work stoppages, go to metra.com.

