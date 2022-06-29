Prairie Springs Park triathlete victim identified

The triathlete victim who was found unresponsive in the water at Prairie Springs Park during the Race Day events on June 26 was identified by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner as 51-year-old William R. Harms of Oswego, Ill.

At approximately 7:50 a.m. Sunday, lifeguards were alerted by another racer who had found Harms in the water during the Race Day Events Pleasant Prairie Triathlon.

The lifeguard staff jumped in to help the racer and called Pleasant Prairie Fire & Rescue for assistance. Fire & Rescue staff were already on-site with a rescue boat that came to the aid of Harms.

Staff attempted life-saving efforts of CPR and rescue breathing while on the boat, which was met by additional EMS staff after making its way to shore. Further care, including applying a cardiac monitor/defibrillator and a mechanical CPR device, was also initiated.

Life-saving efforts continued in the ambulance and at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Hospital, but were unsuccessful.

An online obituary described Harms as a loving husband, father of two and a fishing enthusiast. He was born and raised in Illinois and attended Marmion Military Academy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.