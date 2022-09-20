 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Prep poll for Sept. 21

  • 0

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division

;School;FPV;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Mukwonago (10);5-0;109;1

2. Kimberly (1);5-0;96;2

3. Bay Port;5-0;83;3

4. Waunakee;5-0;82;4

5. Hartland Arrowhead;5-0;65;6

6. Neenah;5-0;56;7

7. Muskego;4-1l41;5

8. Onalaska;5-0;28;10

People are also reading…

9. Franklin;4-1;25;9

10. Sussex Hamilton;4-1;7

Others receiving votes: Brookfield Central 4. River Falls 3. West De Pere 3. Verona 2. Baraboo 1.

Medium Division

;School;FPV;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Catholic Memorial (11);5-0;110;1

2. Mayville;5-0;84;4

3. Monroe;5-0;79;2

4. Columbus;5-0;71;6

5. Freedom;5-0;68;5

6. Racine St. Catherine's;5-0;40;9

7. Rice Lake;4-1;30;3

8. Ellsworth;4-1;22;8

(tie) Brodhead(Juda 5-0 22 NR

10. Lodi;5-0;18;NR

Others receiving votes: Fox Valley Lutheran 14. West Salem 12. New Berlin West 11. Edgewood 11. Mosinee 7. Reedsburg 6.

Small Division

;School;FPV;Record;Points;Last Week

1. St. Mary's Springs (10);5-0;109;1

2. Aquinas (1);5-0;97;2

3. Regis;5-0;89;3

4. Colby;5-0;76;5

5. Coleman;5-0;52;6

6. Darlington;5-0;45;7

7. Mondovi;5-0;38;8

8. Edgar;4-1;27;4

9. Bangor;5-0;22;9

10. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic;5-0;16;10

Others receiving votes: Cashton 8. Markesan 7. Cambria-Friesland 7. Belleville 5. Black Hawk/Warren IL 4. Auburndale 3.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert