Prep roundup: Central girls win seventh

The Central girls rolled to their seventh victory Thursday night.

Playing at Waterford, the Falcons led by just six points at halftime, but outscored the Wolverines, 23-16, the rest of the way en route to a 40-27 Southern Lakes Conference victory.

The win improved the Falcons to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the SLC.

Ellie Reynolds led Central with 15 points, followed by Kialis Anderson with six and Taya Witt, Evie Hinze and Riley Spencer all with four.

Wrestling

Franklin 54, Bradford 24

The Red Devils picked up three wins on the mat and another by forfeit, but that wasn't enough to earn a Southeast Conference dual meet victory Thursday night.

Winning for Bradford were Emilio Jaimes (126), by pin in 31 seconds; Corbin Ramos (145), by pin in 45 seconds; and Mylan Smith (182), by pin in 1:04. Bradford's fourth win came by forfeit at 195 pounds.

