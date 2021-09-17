Pringle Nature Center in Bristol has announces several events to kick off fall

BRISTOL — The Pringle Nature Center has announced a series of outdoor events to help the community kick off fall.

The center, located at 9800 160th Ave., Bristol is having “Take a Child Outside Week” activities from Sept. 24 to Sept. 30th. Outdoor activities all week, will include the animal long jump, nature games, and scavenger hunts. The program is free, self-guided, so participants can come and leave as they like.

Children must be accompanied by an adult. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more upcoming events.

The nature center’s monthly “Invasive Species Workday” will be held on Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Volunteers will assist nature center staff with removing invasive plants around the center. Tools are provided, but please bring your own gloves if possible. No registration required. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more upcoming events.

The nature center is hosting a “Forest Bathing Walk & Tea Ceremony” with Forest Therapy Guide Teri Knuese on Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.