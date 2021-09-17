Pringle Nature Center in Bristol has announces several events to kick off fall

BRISTOL — The Pringle Nature Center has announced a series of outdoor events to help the community kick off fall.
The center, located at 9800 160th Ave., Bristol is having “Take a Child Outside Week” activities from Sept. 24 to Sept. 30th. Outdoor activities all week, will include the animal long jump, nature games, and scavenger hunts. The program is free, self-guided, so participants can come and leave as they like.
Children must be accompanied by an adult. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more upcoming events.
The nature center’s monthly “Invasive Species Workday” will be held on Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Volunteers will assist nature center staff with removing invasive plants around the center. Tools are provided, but please bring your own gloves if possible. No registration required. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more upcoming events.
The nature center is hosting a “Forest Bathing Walk & Tea Ceremony” with Forest Therapy Guide Teri Knuese on Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
If you’re interested in learning how to improve your well-being with a walk in the woods, join forest therapy guide Teri Knuese for a full forest bathing walk complete with tea ceremony. Participants will learn about the practice and engage in invitations designed to help them explore nature and expand their connections with the more-than-human world while immersed in nature.
Pre-registration is required. Visit www.pringlenc.org/forest-bathing for registration and more information.
The nature center will also hold a “Pringle Talks” program on preventing bird-window collisions on Sept. 29 from 6 to 7 p.m.
Nature Center Chairman Barry Thomas and Hoy Audubon expert Rick Fare will educate participants on ways to protect our local bird species. Participants will also go home with their own free “bird saver” kit.
Pre-registration is required and the program is for those ages 16 & older. It is free to the public thanks to a grant from Bird City Wisconsin. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for registration and more information.