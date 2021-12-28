Pringle Nature Center renting snowshoes for trail walking this winter

BRISTOL -- Looking for a winter activity that doesn’t cost much and is a great workout? Rent snowshoes from Pringle Nature Center when trail conditions are suitable, Tuesdays through Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sundays, Noon to 3 pm.
No reservations are required Tuesdays-Saturdays, but call ahead to confirm trail conditions and availability. Sunday rentals are by reservation only with a limited number of spots available, so sign up early at www.pringlenc.org/rentals.
The fee to the general public is $5 per pair, with members of the Friends of Pringle able to use them at no charge.
Pringle Nature Center is located in Bristol Woods County Park at 9800 160th Ave.