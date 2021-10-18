Pringle Nature Center to host an invasive species work day Saturday

BRISTOL -- Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., will hold an "Invasive Species Workday" on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Those interested in looking to earn service hours, or just interested in helping preserve native habitats are encouraged join Nature Center staff for its monthly work days on the fourth Saturday of each month, April through October.

Volunteers will assist Nature Center staff with removing invasive plants around the nature center. Tools are provided, but participants should bring their own gloves if possible.

No registration is required and participants can come and leave as they like.

Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more upcoming events.

