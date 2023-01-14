 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pringle Nature Center to host Guided Snowshoe Hike on Jan. 21

BRISTOL -- Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., will hold a Guided Snowshoe Hike on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 1 to 2 p.m.

Snowshoeing allows participants to experience the beauty of winter while getting some exercise outdoors. Whether it's a first timer, or as an experienced snowshoer, the nature center invites the public to accompany staff on a slow-paced snowshoe hike through the trails of Bristol Woods.

The cost is $5/participant; ages 5 & up. Space is limited, so register early at www.pringlenc.org/events.

