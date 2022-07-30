 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pringle Nature Center to host meteor shower viewing

BRISTOL -- The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., will host a Perseids meteor shower viewing on Aug. 11.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the summer phenomenon and how best to view it before spending the evening stargazing under the dark sky in Bristol Woods.

This event is open to the public, with no registration required, and "pay what you wish." Minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Center staff recommend bringing a blanket or lawn chair, insect repellent, and whatever else needed to comfortably enjoy the skies.

In the event of clouds or adverse weather, the program will be rescheduled for Aug. 12.

Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more information and upcoming programs.

