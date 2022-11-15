Pringle Nature Center to host program introducing ecocashing

BRISTOL -- Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. will host an "Introduction to Ecocaching" program on Saturday, Nov. 19. It will be held at 1, 1:30, or 2 p..

Much like geocaching, ecocaching is a sort of treasure hunt using GPS coordinates, but this activity allows explorers to learn about the habitats of Bristol Woods while searching for caches in a loop of about 1 mile around the park.

PNC staff will provide GPS units, coordinates, and instruction, then participants can head out on their adventure.

The program is suitable for all ages, though younger explorers will need assistance from an adult. The cost is $5/family. No pre-registration is required; please arrive at 1, 1:30, or 2 pm.

Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more upcoming events.