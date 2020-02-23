'Pringle Talks' begin Wednesday

BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center is hosting a new series of monthly adult-oriented nature programs called “Pringle Talks,” the first of which will take place 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the center, 9800 160th Ave.

The programs will take place the fourth Wednesday of every month and will feature different topics and hands-on demonstrations by local experts.

The lineup:

Feb. 26: Greg Nelson of Antioch will discuss the art of hand wood carving and the unique spoon carving community. He will lead a hands-on spoon carving tutorial for guests and sell some of his works.

