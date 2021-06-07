Prison term ordered for man in child sex case

A 23-year-old Baltimore man was sentenced Friday afternoon to five years in prison for having an online sexual relationship with a 14-year-old Twin Lakes girl.

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Mary Kay Wagner imposed that sentence on David Schuman during an online sentencing. Last June, Schuman pleaded guilty to a felony charge of child sexual exploitation.

During that same plea hearing, felony charges of causing a child 13 to 18 years old to view sexual activity and exposing a child to harmful material were dismissed and read-in to the record.

As part of the sentence, Wagner also imposed one year of extended supervision. Schuman, who has been held in the Kenosha County Jail since his arrest and extradition from Maryland, will receive credit for 829 days he served in custody.

According to the criminal complaint, Schuman and the girl became involved in an online relationship in June 2018. The two exchanged explicit messages, photographs and video. According to statements recovered from the girl’s journals, Schuman was aware of the girl’s age. “A 20-year-old dating a 13-year-old girl doesn’t sound right but he doesn’t see me as a 13-year-old child,” she wrote, according to a criminal complaint. “He says I am the most mature 13-year-old he has ever met.”