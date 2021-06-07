Prison term ordered for man in child sex case

A 23-year-old Baltimore man was sentenced Friday afternoon to five years in prison for having an online sexual relationship with a 14-year-old Twin Lakes girl.
Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Mary Kay Wagner imposed that sentence on David Schuman during an online sentencing. Last June, Schuman pleaded guilty to a felony charge of child sexual exploitation.
During that same plea hearing, felony charges of causing a child 13 to 18 years old to view sexual activity and exposing a child to harmful material were dismissed and read-in to the record.
As part of the sentence, Wagner also imposed one year of extended supervision. Schuman, who has been held in the Kenosha County Jail since his arrest and extradition from Maryland, will receive credit for 829 days he served in custody.
According to the criminal complaint, Schuman and the girl became involved in an online relationship in June 2018. The two exchanged explicit messages, photographs and video. According to statements recovered from the girl’s journals, Schuman was aware of the girl’s age. “A 20-year-old dating a 13-year-old girl doesn’t sound right but he doesn’t see me as a 13-year-old child,” she wrote, according to a criminal complaint. “He says I am the most mature 13-year-old he has ever met.”
After the girl’s parents became aware of the relationship they confronted the girl. She is alleged to have stabbed her father in the face with a butcher knife on Jan. 13, 2019, the day after that confrontation. The girl, now 16, faces felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety, both with the use of a dangerous weapon.
Investigators saw entries in her journal that showed she had been planning to kill her father and, according to the journal entries, had discussed that plan with Schuman.
Twin Lakes Police and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation were able to identify Schuman after a forensic examiner retrieved data from the girl’s damaged phone.
The girl was scheduled to appear in court Monday for an arraignment on both charges, which could carry a total prison term of 72 years, six months and a fine of $25,000.