Pritzl comes up big for Bucky

"I think he's just a senior that realizes he's headed toward the finish line and he's playing some of his best basketball on a team that's playing some of its best basketball at the right time of year. I'm proud of him for how he's taken advantage of this opportunity."

Gard could say the same about his team, which has grown exponentially during its six-game winning streak. Indeed, in a game where they got 10 points from leading scorers Nate Reuvers and D'Mitrik Trice, where they struggled to prevent penetration off the high ball screen, where they watched a 12-point second-half lead evaporate, the Badgers still prevailed.

Pritzl wasn't the only one who made big plays down the stretch, but his were critical. After UW fell behind 60-59, he came off a pick on a called play and drained a 3. Then, with UW trailing 66-64, he was in the right place at the right time as seemingly everyone in a UW uniform got a hand on an offensive rebound before the ball found its way to Pritzl in the corner, where he nailed a 3. Finally, after Reuvers blocked Daniel Oturu's shot, Pritzl grabbed the rebound in traffic, was fouled and calmly swished two free throws to give UW a 71-68 lead.