program for parents titled “Internet Safety Matters" to be held Sept. 29

Kenosha Unified's Office of Community School Relations plans a program for parents titled “Internet Safety Matters,” the first program in its new “Family Health and Wellness Series.”
Kenosha Police Officer Tyler Cochran will present ways to keep children safe online and tips on what to watch for.
The program will be held at Bullen Middle School on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m., with an optional meal beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Free childcare is provided, and registration is required no later than Sept. 21.