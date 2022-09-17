 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

program for parents titled “Internet Safety Matters" to be held Sept. 29

  • 0

Kenosha Unified's Office of Community School Relations plans a program for parents titled “Internet Safety Matters,” the first program in its new “Family Health and Wellness Series.”

Kenosha Police Officer Tyler Cochran will present ways to keep children safe online and tips on what to watch for.

The program will be held at Bullen Middle School on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m., with an optional meal beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Free childcare is provided, and registration is required no later than Sept. 21.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trans actor Angelica Ross, born in Kenosha, to make history on Broadway Monday

Trans actor Angelica Ross, born in Kenosha, to make history on Broadway Monday

The fictional character Roxie Hart has many awful attributes, she’s adulterous, narcissistic, scheming, manipulating and murderous. Next week she’ll also be something unexpected. “Pose” star Angelica Ross (who was raised in Racine) on Monday will step onstage in Hart’s high heels, becoming the first openly transgender woman to play a leading part on Broadway.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert