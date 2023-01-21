Program for those caring for individuals living with dementia offered

The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center offers a regularly scheduled educational program,"Someone in Your Life has Dementia: A Roadmap for Care."

The presentation is for anyone caring for an individual living with a form of dementia and will be offered every other month, with the options for both virtual and in-person meetings.

Dementia is a general term used to describe memory loss and the impaired ability to process information and make decisions which interferes with daily life. There are many subtypes of dementia, with Alzheimer’s Disease being the most common form, followed by Vascular dementia, Lewy body dementia, Frontotemporal degeneration, mixed dementia and others.

Susan Johnson, dementia care specialist with the ADRC, has developed and facilitates the presentation. She has a master’s degree in Gerontology and has a passion for improving quality of life for caregiving families.

The presentation helps prepare and guide caregivers, while building confidence for the road ahead. It will address common caregiver concerns, such as:

Whether recently diagnosed or not, what do you need to know about caring for someone living with dementia?

How do you know what to expect and what your person needs, as the disease progresses?

The presentation will be offered virtually and in-person, the second Wednesday, every other month, from noon to 1 p.m. The next class will be offered on Feb. 8.

For more information and to register, call the ADRC, 262-605-6646.