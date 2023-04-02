BRISTOL — A center for the county, in the center of the county.
When the Kenosha County Center at the intersection highways 45 and 50 opened in 1993, county leaders spoke enthusiastically about how the new facility — located at the geographic center of the county — would enable services to be delivered more efficiently.
Over the ensuing 30 years, the building has lived up to that promise, while also becoming something of a community center for the entire county.
“I think the general public has become more aware of the resource that we have in the center of the county,” said County Executive Samantha Kerkman.
Kerkman herself is a contributor to the heightened profile of the County Center, known within county government circles as KCC.
Shortly after taking office last April, Kerkman opened a satellite office in the Bristol building. While her primary office remains in the county Administration Building in downtown Kenosha, Kerkman uses the Bristol office to meet with constituents and government officials from west of Interstate 94.
People are also reading…
Recently, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil brought federal government to the facility, opening a district constituent services office in what had been vacant office space in KCC.
“The County Center is a centralized location that is convenient for many people, east and west of the interstate and in our neighboring counties,” Kerkman said, upon the March 17 opening of the Steil office. “This office will help to bring federal government services closer to the people in all of these areas.”
In February, when an ice storm left thousands of Kenosha County homes without electricity, KCC served in another new role.
Working with Sheriff David Zoerner, county Emergency Management Director Sgt. Chris Hannah and other partners, Kerkman facilitated the opening of the building as a nighttime reception center where the public could come to warm up, use restroom facilities and charge electronic devices.
“It was wonderful to be able to offer this resource to our residents during that weather-related emergency,” Zoerner said. “It’s a convenient location with the space to serve many functions for the public.
Other recent highlights at KCC include:
Last year’s dedication of the Kenosha County Prairie & Arboretum, a collection of some 90 trees planted in recent years that line the one-mile walking trail loop just north of the building. The trees, which represent 26 families and nearly 70 species, are marked with QR codes that link walkers to educational information compiled by Extension Kenosha County. An Arbor Day celebration will be held there at 5 p.m. Friday, April 28.
The 2022 debut of the Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education Families Branching Out Expo, a well-attended day of free, hands-on activities for families. The event returns this year, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
The building is also again available as a place for seniors to walk indoors during the winter months. After a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, regular walkers began retuning to the building in recent months.
Yoga instructor Steve Willis, in partnership with Kenosha County Parks, offered free, indoor yoga classes in the building in the fall of 2021 and 2022.
A mural created by 2022 participants in the county’s Summer Youth Employment Program, depicting well-known western Kenosha County landmarks, is now on permanent display in the building’s atrium.
The annual Kenosha County Household Hazardous Waste Program collection day — an opportunity for residents to safely dispose of household chemicals, electronics, and more, for free — continues to be a highly popular event. This year, it will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
Drug Take Back Day events also offer residents the opportunity to dispose of unneeded medications. The next event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
Kerkman said she looks forward to continuing to grow the services and programming available at KCC.
“Being right in the center of the county, it is a logical location for so many activities,” Kerkman said. “Our county leaders had the foresight 30-plus years ago to develop this centralized campus, and it continues to serve Kenosha County well.