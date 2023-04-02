Kenosha County Center at a glance

Location: 19600 75th St., Bristol (northeast corner of the intersection of highways 45 and 50

Built: Dedicated Aug. 28, 1993

A little history: Kenosha County acquired the property in 1984, with the vision of locating all of its Public Works functions under one roof, in the geographic center of the county. Eventually, the new facility allowed for the consolidation of two outmoded Highway Division shops — one on the city of Kenosha’s west side and one in Silver Lake. (The Kenosha shop was demolished in the early 2000s; the Silver Lake building is now part of the Breezy Hill Nursery complex.)

What’s housed at KCC today: Office and shop space for the Department of Public Works and its various divisions (Highways, Parks and Golf, Facilities, and Planning and Development), plus the Extension Kenosha County offices and satellite offices for the Department of Human Services and the offices of the County Clerk, Treasurer and Register of Deeds. (Visitors can pay property taxes and access many of the same services that are headquartered downtown.) The building also includes a large hearing room and smaller conference rooms that are used for county government meetings, 4-H meetings and other community activities.

Learn more: For more information about KCC and to inquire about scheduling community events there, contact the Department of Public Works at 262-857-1870 or the Office of the County Executive at 262-653-2600.