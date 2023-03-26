Progress is what motivates us at UW-Parkside, and what an exciting year we have had at UW-Parkside and in our communities.

One of our most important metrics of progress is the number of students we graduate.

We set a “Bold Goal” to increase our number of graduates by 50 percent by 2025 as part of the UW-Parkside 2025 Strategic Framework. This goal is part of our commitment to producing a significantly greater number of highly valued graduates to contribute to our community and fulfill the needs of local businesses.

Our work has not been without recognition and affirmations that we are succeeding in our mission. In the past year UW-Parkside was recognized for Student Success and College Completion by the American Association of State Colleges and Universities. UW-Parkside was also ranked #4 in our region for Social Mobility by U.S. News & World Report.

Our athletics department is another very impactful aspect of our mission and community engagement. In August Jockey and UW-Parkside announced a multi-year partnership, and unveiled the renamed Jockey Sports Performance Center.

We are so proud of students and what they bring to the community.

A team of UW-Parkside students won first place in the Tech-Prize Team App Development Competition. The team of three computer science majors Zoltan Nahoczki, Matthew Fallon, both Kenosha natives, and Reed Mitchell of Waukegan, Ill., intend to use their skills and experience from UW-Parkside to launch careers in software engineering.

The team was recognized for their development of the “Attendance App,” to help track attendance with greater accuracy. The app provides instructors with different tracking methods and allows students to view their attendance record.

While we are so proud of our progress, we are even more excited about the opportunities for the future it provides for our campus and communities.

We are grateful to the community for their support and encouragement, and we can’t wait to carry this momentum on during the coming years.