Measured by full-time undergraduates, Carthage College has become the largest of Kenosha’s four postsecondary institutions.

Following the 2019 tuition reset of 30%; the launching of men’s and women’s wrestling, women’s bowling, and esports in 2020; the introduction of engineering in 2021; and an ongoing focus on retention and equity gaps, Carthage is steadily strengthening enrollment.

The most recent example of new opportunities is engineering.

Under the leadership of inaugural director Robert Nagel, the program is on pace to enroll 50 first-year students this fall who will join the 40 already in the program.

They will find new engineering labs in Lentz Hall, as our maintenance operation moves to a $5 million building currently under construction on 17th Street. That building and a $2 million softball field renovation are part of a $16 million capital budget this year.

New student opportunities also include our School of Business and Economics, under the leadership of inaugural Dean Jim Padilla. The school’s grand opening celebration will be held April 5, featuring keynote speaker Kunal Kapoor, CEO of Morningstar.

Carthage’s emphasis on student support is similarly bearing significant results. From a renovation of the Health and Counseling Center supported by a $475,000 gift to first-in-the-nation participation in the Moon Shot for Equity initiative to the new Carthage-Bound program for football players of color, Carthage has tied the highest midyear retention rate — 94% — for first-year students, as well as the smallest equity gaps, since the college began measuring these. BizTimes Milwaukee recently honored Abigail Hanna and Michele Hancock, the senior staff in charge of these initiatives, for their work.

Among recent Carthage graduates, 98% are employed or continuing studies within six months.

Even before graduation, students are winning recognition. This past year, our NCAA Division III athletic program boasted its second consecutive team national championship, in men’s volleyball. Indian Trail graduate and nursing student Joseph White ’24 won his second and third national titles in track and field. And music theatre student Willow Newell ’25 won the 2023 Miss Kenosha competition.

To Carthage, progress also means developing programs for high school graduates to work full time and still earn degrees needed for our region. Through the recently announced Carthage Spark program, the college is partnering with employers to teach employees at their workplaces and, in the process, helping those same firms recruit employees who want to advance their careers.

Carthage remains very thankful for Kenosha, our host community since the early 1960s.