PADDOCK LAKE -- Central High School students can expect to be greeted by new and improved facilities and structures upon returning to school in the fall for the 2023-24 school, as construction and renovation projects continue to make headway.

The projects, which come after a $39.6 million referendum was approved in the fall 2021 election, include a new gymnasium, cafeteria/commons, auditorium, locker rooms and fitness center. Renovations to the kitchen, library, offices, family and consumer sciences classrooms and band and choir rooms were also included in the referendum projects, along with relocating art and adult education classrooms, updating classrooms and repairing parking lots, drives and Falcon Way.

"We've had some bumps in the road, and we're still seeing some supply chain issues, but I think, from a standpoint of continuing to make progress, I think we're doing a really, really good job on that," said Central High School District Administrator John Gendron. "I think the goal still is that the majority of the renovation is going to be done in September. I think we still are going to have some things that will linger into the fall, but we will be open in the fall."

Scherrer Construction Co. Senior Project Manager Steven Richard said the supply chain has been the biggest constraint, but the goal is still to have most of the work complete by the fall.

"The supply chain has definitely been the biggest constraint. It's caused us to pause and have to get creative and work with the school on how we can shuffle things around," Richard said. "But now, to John's point, the goal is build as much as we can get done so that our presence in the fall is minimal."

Construction on the renovations and additions first began in May 2022 with a groundbreaking ceremony held at the school to begin work on projects, such as demolishing the former Family and Consumer Science area and kitchen.

Throughout the construction process, Gendron said students and staff have been understanding and accommodating.

"Our staff has been very flexible (and) our parents and kids have been just as flexible," Gendron said. "And I think they understand that it's a construction site."

Construction has also been accommodating, especially with events such as state and ACT testing.

"We still are being very cognizant that the school is still a school," Gendron said. "If I go to these guys and say, 'Hey, we can't have noise in this area, because we're doing this.' They say, 'OK, we'll make it work."

Other than graduating seniors who will no longer attend Central High School to see the final product, there is an atmosphere of excitement to see the final result of the year-and-a-half long project.

"There's some mixed emotions... I think our seniors, especially our drama and band kids, are excited for the younger students and a little disappointed," Gendron said. "I think people being able to see (some of) the end product (has been exciting)."