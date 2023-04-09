Gateway has started strong in 2023 with a clear affirmation of our mission and vision.

We continue to build on the initiatives that support our students and the community to better their lives and careers.

As Gateway Technical College’s newest president, I am excited and honored to serve our tri-county community. I realize we have strong local support and a reputation for groundbreaking programs, dedication to student success and strong partnerships with industry and community. My goal is to build on that success.

Among the Gateway initiatives over the past year which exemplify that success is the opening of our Lincoln Center for Health Careers on our Racine Campus, a technologically advanced center to train the next generation of nurses needed in the region.

We’ve also begun a new program, Medical Laboratory Technician, in response to the need for trained professionals in this area.

We remain a place of innovation, as you can see throughout our college, most notably with our human-patient simulators for our School of Health programs and our Fab Lab, which this year celebrated a decade of providing space and equipment for innovative creation.

We’ve continued to reach out to local high-schoolers with our dual credit programs, allowing them to start their education and career early while saving them money in tuition costs. We partnered with 47 high schools in this effort in the 2021-22 Academic Year and supported 6,480 students earning 29,893 credits.

We’ve also received national recognition for industry-focused skills training excellence by being named a 2022 Dennis Iudice Memorial Award winner. Students in Gateway programs earned 2,117 certifications, the third most of all NC3-participating colleges in the nation.

The year ahead will build on that foundation. We hope to continue to grow in the areas of manufacturing, health care and emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence.

Agility is the strength that allows us to keep up with the needs of our industry and community partners and we will continue to collaborate with them to deliver relevant curriculum and programs.