Kenosha Unified has seen much change this past year.

As an organization, we continued to work our way out of a pandemic, faced a deficit budget, and had another change in leadership. While these are major items, none of them stopped our organization from providing high quality education to the students of our community.

I am happy to share that just over four months into my role as the superintendent of KUSD I am seeing many great things happening in our schools.

The passion and desire to do more for our students in KUSD is evident in every building. We truly have amazing employees who want the very best for our students and they are working tirelessly to provide a great education to each and every one of them.

To better support their work, we will soon be setting district goals and employing a continuous improvement model to provide focus in our work that will ensure we are doing our best and doing so strategically.

As most know, the pandemic brought with it many challenges. To soften its impact and support learning loss, schools across our nation were supported through a windfall of one-time school funding solutions. The same windfall also caused Wisconsin’s legislators to not support schools financially in the last biennium budget, which was one of the main factors in our deficit budget this school year.

What many often don’t realize is that pandemic funding cannot be used on many operational expenses that are typically supported by state funding. While it helped put a few tools in place, it didn’t help with the other factors districts across our state are facing, like inflation and declining enrollment.

I like to use this example to explain the pandemic funding schools received. If a hail storm were to occur and your roof was damaged, you may receive one-time insurance money that would allow you to fix the damaged roof. While this money would cover the cost to fix your roof, it is not intended to cover your monthly mortgage or other bills.

Pandemic funding is like the insurance money in this example. It is intended to help with learning loss, but it is not intended to cover normal operating costs. Many districts may appear as though they have funds available due to the pandemic funding they received, but are actually facing a fiscal cliff due to the lack of state aid in the last biennial budget.

With fewer students and increased costs without an increase in state aid, we simply don’t have the ability to continue functioning as we were.

Our work to right size our district has only begun with the decision to close Wilson at the end of this school year among other changes, but we still have much work to do. The decisions are difficult and often require months of research and planning.

In the end, it is about maintaining programs and services for our students. We will begin a strategic planning process that will help us determine what is needed going forward so we consider every option possible.

Change is hard for any organization. The larger the organization, the harder change is to implement due to the intricacies and complexities that come into play.

As a school district, those complexities often exist in the form of local, state and federal law that dictates what can and cannot be done. It also comes with rules and restrictions on when and how funds can be spent that many private companies do not face.

This does not mean change cannot happen; it just means it can take longer as we strategize how to make changes that are in line with the laws set forth upon us while ensuring the change is in the best interest of our students.

In the end, it is about our students and they must always be at the forefront of our decision making.

I look forward to where our work will take us and how we can improve, even if we are having to do more with less, because I know our staff will continue doing great things for our students, families and communities, and I know we will with the support of those around us.