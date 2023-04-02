I am always happy to share good news about the exciting growth in Kenosha, whether it is the revitalization and transformation of our neighborhoods through the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood (KIN), projects in the Uptown area, or new road construction, 22nd Avenue, 30th Avenue, 60th Street and Pershing Boulevard to name a few that improves our city’s infrastructure.

Over the last couple of years we have seen local corporations invest in their businesses by adding new facilities to their local locations. Revetment of the shoreline of Lake Michigan and several major storm-water projects continue.

Residents have shown their level of commitment as they voted in favor of increasing police and fire protection services, showing that they want a safe and livable community.

I am proud to have announced over the past year plans that will increase affordable housing, grow and scale up downtown, and attract new businesses to the city.

I am proud to say that our work – and the good news for Kenosha – continues in 2023. Along with the redevelopment of the uptown housing development is a grocery store, restaurant, and a K-5 Library, all amenities that make the area, a neighborhood where people want to live and work.

Veterans Memorial Park

The City of Kenosha is working with private developers on a major Downtown Development Plan. The overall redevelopment goal includes the following:

A new City Hall located on the northeast corner of 56th Street and Sheridan Road where demolition of the old police station is wrapping up;

Combined retail and residential building where City Hall now sits;

The city-owned Veterans Memorial Park, east of City Hall, will remain a park and open space as part of any development;

There is an opportunity to extend the Veterans Memorial Park with a walkway East of 6th Avenue, which could be a focal point on the Harbor Walk, and be accessible to the parking lot on 54th Street, I have started meeting with the local veterans group on their vision.

Emerging Leaders

When we speak about development, it’s not limited to our physical space. There is continued positive news in the development of our future leaders and workforce. The City is investing in the Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy (KELA) located at 2222 63rd Street, which will open its doors later this year.

KELA will provide opportunities for middle and high school youth and young adults ages 18 to 24 years old to explore their interests, develop their talents and the Academy will empower them with knowledge to pursue their dreams. KELA is partnering with the four area colleges, providing them with the tools they need to reach their full potential and make a positive difference in their life.

KELA will help to prepare youth and young adults to pursue the possibilities that will exist for them in the KIN – a live, work, and play neighborhood focused on innovation, education, training, learning and work opportunities. It represents the future of the Kenosha community, and it will change the economic trajectory of the region. We are continually working to position Kenosha competitively as a destination for technology and entrepreneurial development.

In 2023 you will see the construction of the roads and other infrastructure on the former Chrysler site, as well as the start of construction of the new Lakeview Technical Academy and the Kenosha Innovation Center.

Our city’s success is rooted in our ongoing transformation, in our employees, and most importantly, in you the citizens of Kenosha. My goal is to make sure our citizens have the opportunity to become the future leaders of this great community. I am confident we are on the right track!