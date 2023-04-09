I am thrilled to share the latest progress update from the Village of Pleasant Prairie. Over the past year, the Village has grown as new or expanding companies have joined the local business community.

The Village has proudly welcomed new company partners like Great Lakes Warehousing, Asteroid Precision, Curbell Plastics, SMT Packaging, AGC Heat Transfer, , Wild Birds Unlimited, Forever 21 and several expanding companies such as Rehrig Pacific Company, Central Storage Warehouse, Froedtert Cancer Center, and St. John’s Chrysostomos Monastery, just to name a few.

In 2022, the Village saw the launch of Kroger’s innovative Pleasant Prairie Fulfillment Center, which incorporates advanced automation techniques to pick orders and brings nearly 250 new jobs to the area.

Meanwhile, the Seasons at River View project in Tax Incremental District No. 8 (TID 8) has made incredible strides. The site has developed 300 new luxury apartment units and a clubhouse.

In addition, new commercial development anticipates beginning in Fiduciary’s River View commercial area this Spring with a 4,670-square-foot Buona Beef restaurant and Rainbow Cone ice cream shop.

Community members watched as the former We Energies Pleasant Prairie Power Plant property underwent extensive dismantling and site restoration throughout 2022. As a result, the property is now ready for new industrial use. Thanks to the vision of the Dermody Properties team, the Village anticipates seeing up to three commercial buildings totaling over 2 million square feet develop on a portion of the former power plant site that will help create jobs, boost the local economy, and benefit the overall community within TID 10.

Additionally, the HARIBO of America, Inc.’s first North American manufacturing plant has started producing Goldbears as a part of its Phase One development.

Also, there are growth plans for the Creekside Crossing Condominium project to add two new eight-unit condo buildings. Finally, in 2023 plans were advanced to add to the area’s art scene with a new 5,000-square-foot standalone dance studio and a nearby proposed 86-room, Home 2Suites Hotel development in the Prairie Ridge area.

As part of the Village’s ongoing commitment to quality growth and development, the Village is excited to announce the construction of the new Pleasant Prairie Police Department Station and Fire & Rescue Station #3 that will provide Pleasant Prairie’s hardworking safety personnel with the facilities, training, and equipment space need to aid in keeping the area safe for the foreseeable future.

These exciting new developments and ongoing projects showcase the Village’s dedication to promoting and preserving investment in the Pleasant Prairie community.