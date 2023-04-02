There’s an old adage that success breeds success.

Here in Kenosha County, I think we’ve shown that to be true.

About four months after I took office last year, I joined the county’s finance team and a few others for an annual trip down to Chicago to present the current state of our county to the bond rating agencies that determine our credit worthiness.

And for the second year in a row, we ended up with an AAA rating from S&P Global. That’s the highest rating possible, and a seal of approval of the way we manage our finances and of the economic outlook for Kenosha County.

A triple-A rating has a tangible benefit for our taxpayers; it means we receive a more favorable interest rate when we borrow funds for capital projects.

But moreover, it’s a demonstration to businesses that this is a place where government functions efficiently and on a high level. (Maybe a little unlike some of our neighbors south of the state line.) It’s a signal that Kenosha County is somewhere where it makes sense to relocate or expand a company’s operations, for the long term.

Kenosha County continues to build an environment for businesses to prosper together, and businesses near and far are taking note.

I’ll cite the story of Vonco Products, a manufacturer of specialized packaging solutions for all sorts of industries.

When it moved up here from Illinois in 2016, Vonco became the first tenant in the then-new Salem Business Park (itself an example of the robust local collaboration that helps businesses to succeed in Kenosha County). Five years after moving here, Vonco was again ready to grow, breaking ground in late 2021 on a 36,000-square-foot addition.

Keith Smith, Vonco’s president and CEO, tells me the company couldn’t be happier to be in Kenosha County.

This is but one of many examples of a business making the strategic decision to make Kenosha County its home and its place to grow.

What do we have to show for the success that got Kenosha County to AAA?

In 2022 — and for the second year in a row — we had the highest net new construction in the state, and we had the state’s highest job growth over a recent five-year period.

Put simply, AAA is a reflection of our success as a county… and we’re continuing to build on it!