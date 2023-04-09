Andrew Gavin has truly enjoyed his time with the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

The way he speaks about Ranger Athletics, the culture, the people, the renovations that have defined his six-year tenure, you can tell it wasn’t an easy decision for him to leave a place he loves.

Gavin’s last day as the school’s athletic director, where he bled the Green and White, was April 7. He truly adored his time as a Ranger, but he is is taking his talents five hours southwest – much closer to where he grew up in southern Indiana – to become the AD for his first Division I program, Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.

His time at Parkside can only be considered a resounding success. Despite trials and tribulations such as outdated athletic facilities, the COVID-19 pandemic and the constant challenge of securing funds from the state of Wisconsin, donors and corporations, Gavin and his staff executed the RangerVision 2020 facilities campaign just about three years ago, on March 5, 2020.

Since that date, nearly $3.5 million have been dedicated to the upgraded DeSimone Arena gymnasium, indoor turf center and indoor golf facility.

With an inside-outside approach, Gavin wanted to start with indoor upgrades and move his way outside.

The seeds have been planted for lights and turf to be added to the school’s softball, baseball, soccer and track facilities outdoors.

On Thursday, UW-Parkside Assistant Athletic Director Jake Sutter said the university will be launching a formal, national search for Gavin’s successor next week.

Major changes needed

When Gavin got to Parkside back in 2017, it was a bit of a mess.

“It looked like an old high school gym,” he said about the DeSimone Arena, which saw a $1.3 million upgrade in December 2021. “When I got here, it was a clear priority to upgrade facilities across the board. There was low-hanging fruit, like branding, adding life through painting, images and logos. That really kicked us off.”

“Then we did a wrestling project where we renovated the Jim Koch wrestling center in 2018, and that was a $100,000, completely donor-funded project. Those two things, bringing light and bringing the college atmosphere to our facility and our wrestling room, were our initial projects.”

Those moves set the table for the major changes people see today.

Koch tragically died in 2017 and Parkside wanted to complete the project of dedicating the wrestling facility in his honor.

“It was our first significant renovation in quite awhile,” Gavin added.

DeSimone gets major upgrade

All you have to do is step inside the DeSimone Arena once, and it’s like night and day.

The shiny green paint at mid-court pops, the suites offer a legitimate luxury viewing experience, and the brand new video boards provide high-resolution, professional swag. With DJs blaring jams at larger events and high-resolution, fan- and corporate sponsor-catered videos during timeouts and breaks in the action, it feels like you’re at a big-time arena.

It is now a premier place to watch a basketball game, and the proof came in late December when the Holiday Hoops Classic was played at both Carthage College and Parkside for the first time. Nightly crowds reached the hundreds, a DJ provided some booming hip-hop beats and other popular songs, and vendors like Chick-fil-A helped keep the masses fed.

Overall, it was a glowing success and something Gavin and his staff envisioned when they dedicated the $1.3 million complete renovation in December 2021.

“Completely new bleachers, replacing the old, wooden bleachers, two new 18x10 high def video boards, and the creation of two suite areas – the Educators Credit Union Suite and the Bear Club,” Gavin said. “We’re extremely pleased. They’ve really done a lot for our game-day atmosphere; they’ve created new ways to watch our events in DeSimone, which is a lot of fun. They’ve both brought out groups, as well as individuals, that haven’t been to a game in a long, long time. It’s been fun to watch these spaces come to life.”

“Attendance has increased pretty significantly, as well as our revenue. Ticket sales, concessions, and the addition of beer sales have created new revenue sources. The university has long had a liquor license, so it was more of a university decision,” he said.

“We have a great relationship with CJW, and they’ve supported this initiative through donated equipment and product,” Gavin said. “They’re the MillerCoors distributor, and they’re Kenosha-based, the Madrigano family. And we have a really cool partnership with Rustic Road Brewing Company, in Downtown Kenosha. They created a beer this season for us called the Parkside Pilsner, which is really popular.”

The university paid $300,000 of the DeSimone bill, and $1 million came from philanthropic and corporate support, including $250,000 from HARIBO, $200,000 from Educators Credit Union, and $100,000 each from Nexus Pharmaceuticals and Bear Real Estate Group.

Rick Kilps Center

The first step in the renovations came Sept. 25, 2021.

The Rick Kilps Center, formerly the aquatics center, became an indoor turf center thanks to $1.8 million of state and private support, according to Gavin.

The state of Wisconsin contributed $1.5 million, while $300,000 came from philanthropic and corporate funds. Festival Foods gave $50,000, and Vonco Products added $30,000.

The facility is more than 6,000 square feet and houses practice space for the school’s soccer, baseball and softball teams. Furthermore, it serves Parkside staff, students and the community.

Kilps enjoyed 26 winning seasons as Parkside’s soccer coach, racking up 363 career wins.

Mark Olsen Indoor Golf Center

A project that was 100-percent donor funded, the indoor golf center has been a revelation for Ranger golfers, who were previously traveling to other towns or public facilities just to get in some swings during the winter.

Coming in at $100,000, it wasn’t the most expensive upgrade, but its impact has been huge.

Corporate support came from BMO Harris ($25,000) and Gateway Mortgage ($25,000).

Former Parkside golf coach Mark Olsen, who left his mark on the school’s athletic program for 17 years, had this to say when the indoor golf center was dedicated in 2022:

“It was certainly an honor to have the Indoor Golf Center named for me and it was equally gratifying to see donors, friends and especially former players turn out for the dedication,” Olsen said. “I wish to thank Andrew Gavin and everyone in the Athletic Department that worked on the event for making it a special evening. Go Rangers!”

Let’s play outside

Gavin said he would put Parkside’s indoor facilities up against any school in the country in Division 2.

But the outdoor facilities, which must deal with cold Wisconsin winters and springs, along with other barriers, are also in need of some updates.

“We do not have turf or lights outdoors, and that’s a pretty significant need,” Gavin said. “In our outdoor climate, how do we achieve the goals to create competitive athletic facilities outdoors? There’s some strong work going on behind the scenes with that planning that will lead to positive outcomes with that project.”

Track and field, softball, baseball and soccer teams must play during the day now, which isn’t rare. But lights are a priority.

The most challenging aspect, though, is not having turf, because of the weather the school faces in late fall and early spring.

“Somewhere in the neighborhood of a $20 million outdoor master plan is kind of what we’re looking at,” Gavin said. “Planning has been underway for a couple years. I can’t speak to a specific year, but there’s some good strategies and work in place.”

A lasting legacy

Gavin says it’s hard to talk about his legacy in real time.

Many would expect him to talk about projects, the transition into the GLIAC conference, and hires of new coaches. But to him, it’s not about what he’s done, the enhancement of Parkside Athletics.

“In 2023, there’s a higher value placed on what we do at Parkside as the only Division II school in Wisconsin, than there was when I started in 2017, and that’s a testament to a lot of work our team has done,” Gavin said. “From brand building, making progress and ultimately having successful outcomes competitively and with our student-athletes outside of competition as well. When you talk to people in the community, I think there’s talk of more value with what we bring to the community.”

“When you are loud and proud of your success, and you unapologetically tell that story and create mutually beneficial partnerships, over time, that work is realized. It’s the work you do every single day that creates that value.”

This winter featured the wrestling team making history with an undefeated dual season, along with returns to the 32-team March Madness for the men’s and women’s basketball, and indoor track and field squads.

Those teams had their best seasons in recent memory, and Gavin says it’s because their coaching staffs, student-athletes and other people work really hard for the right reasons.

In terms of the Holiday Hoops Classic, it was a no-brainer considering how DeSimone is now a “phenomenal” venue to watch basketball.

“If you build it, they will come,” Gavin laughed. “Because of Jon Palmen and others, we’re excited to utilize DeSimone as a site for high school basketball. We’re excited to expand their tournament, and it came to fruition as we expected it. It’s really good high school basketball, which we know exists in this community, at a great, new venue.”

According to Gavin, the Holiday Hoops Classic and its four nights of high school basketball netted more than $10,000 for UW-Parkside.

Students are the future

Gavin says the future is bright, and Parkside athletic success will last long beyond his tenure.

“The level of competition is high, it’s underrated, and people regularly say, ‘Wow, I had no idea how big and strong and athletic these athletes are,” Gavin said. “Come on out and cheer them on. They’re worthy of the support.”

Hopefully, Gavin will have a little time between jobs to spend some time with his four kids—ages 3, 5, 6 and seven months.

“It was very hard to leave Kenosha, we’ve had three Kenoshan babies,” Gavin said. “It’s not easy to leave. It comes with a lot of bittersweet emotions. Professionally and personally, we felt this is a great opportunity for our family. It offers me a chance to test myself at the Division I level, which I’m excited about.”

“Edwardsville reminds us a lot of Kenosha. It’s a small-knit, proud community, but you have access to the big city with St. Louis. I’m from southern Indiana, and my wife is from Kentucky, so it’ll be a little closer to home, grandparents, cousins and aunts and uncles. We moved here from central Kentucky.”

Gavin has lived in Wisconsin 11 of the last 13 years, in Green Bay for five years and Kenosha for nearly six.

If Gavin does anything close to what he did at UW-Parkside, SIU-Edwardsville will be in excellent hands when it comes to sports success.

The Rangers already have one of the top athletic programs in Division II in the entire country, and with news that top-notch, competitive upgrades have only begun, the sky’s the limit for future student-athletes.