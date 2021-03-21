PROGRESS EDITION -- DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT

$47.4 million grant

To facilitate the project, the city would provide a $47.4 million grant to New Kenosha LLC to construct needed improvements to enhance its tax base. The development grant is city-bonded and uses tax incremental financing district funds — the taxes on the increased increment to pay for the bond issue — to reimburse the developer for infrastructure and construction, according to the agreement.

In this case, the grant would allow the developer to construct public parking for the new City Hall, the performing arts center, raze the current Municipal Building to provide supplementary parking for the arts center and acquire the land needed for it.

It also requires the developer to raze the former Kenosha Human Development Services building, develop an infrastructure master plan, install Smart City and LED street lighting infrastructure and acquire a privately owned parcel for the new municipal office building campus.

According to the proposed master schedule, formal designs for the towers would be the first to be considered by the Plan Commission in early spring, and if approved, construction would begin in May and finish in March of 2023.

New City Hall, park