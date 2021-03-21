PROGRESS EDITION -- DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT

The city continues to move forward with its ambitious $400 million plan to revitalize Kenosha’s Downtown, a redevelopment which includes a new City Hall, a performing arts center and a public park.
Mayor John Antaramian said developer Joseph Chrnelich, the CEO of New Kenosha LLC, is expected later this year to bring forth plans for Brindisi Towers, two buildings featuring luxury apartments and condominiums with restaurant and retail space on the ground levels.
“Joe has shared with us his capital stack, which is the funding that he’s been putting together,” Antaramian said. “We’re excited for the Downtown project to move forward and it’s going to take a certain amount of time to make sure he gets the funding together … we’re confident he’ll be able to get this accomplished and we’ll move forward.”
The towers would be the first buildings constructed in the “Downtown Vision” development agreement between the city and New Kenosha LLC, which the council approved unanimously on Dec. 21.
Construction of the eight-block redevelopment initiative is projected to unfold in four phases over the next eight to 10 years. The first two phases include the construction of the high-rise luxury apartments and condominiums, the new City Hall, a park, a performing arts center and a high-end hotel. The project’s latter phases envision the development of mixed residential and retail plans contingent on market conditions.
$47.4 million grant
To facilitate the project, the city would provide a $47.4 million grant to New Kenosha LLC to construct needed improvements to enhance its tax base. The development grant is city-bonded and uses tax incremental financing district funds — the taxes on the increased increment to pay for the bond issue — to reimburse the developer for infrastructure and construction, according to the agreement.
In this case, the grant would allow the developer to construct public parking for the new City Hall, the performing arts center, raze the current Municipal Building to provide supplementary parking for the arts center and acquire the land needed for it.
It also requires the developer to raze the former Kenosha Human Development Services building, develop an infrastructure master plan, install Smart City and LED street lighting infrastructure and acquire a privately owned parcel for the new municipal office building campus.
According to the proposed master schedule, formal designs for the towers would be the first to be considered by the Plan Commission in early spring, and if approved, construction would begin in May and finish in March of 2023.
New City Hall, park
The high-rise towers kick off the first phase of the Downtown Development plan, followed by construction of a long-awaited contemporary City Hall inside a new three-story municipal office building and plaza where the Civic Center building (the former police station), which will also be razed, currently stands at 812 56th St.
After razing the Municipal Building, which houses the current City Hall at 625 52nd St., the site would be transformed into a park as part of phase two of the development. In the agreement, the new municipal office building would be donated to the city.
The current Municipal Building was built in 1947 as a school for vocational and adult education, and was repurposed as a municipal office building in 1967. City officials have hoped for a new City Hall for years. Once removed, the site will be home to a modern park.
According to the agreement, the park must preserve the Veterans Memorial Fountain, 5220 6th Ave., and other memorials to soldiers. The landscaping must reflect the urban environment and include children’s play areas.
Plans for the new municipal office building and plaza could be submitted for formal consideration as early as this spring, as well, and if approved, construction would start in the fall and be completed in November or December of 2022. The existing City Hall would be razed at the end of 2022.
Performing arts center
The performing arts center, planned for the northeast corner of 52nd Street and Sheridan Road, just east of the existing Municipal Building, initiates Phase II of the Downtown development, with the design process to begin in the summer.
The proposed center would include a 1,200-seat main theater along with a smaller, 300-seat community theater that would be operated by a not-for-profit entity.
The small and main theaters will share common “back of the house” space, which may be used simultaneously. Performances may also occur simultaneously.
A 10,000-feet “gallery” is planned to be incorporated into the facility design. It could be a combination of individual areas and spaces to display artwork, according to the agreement.
Formal plans for the center would be submitted for committee review in the early part of 2022, with a possible start for construction in August of that year and completion by the end of 2023.
Other components of the second phase include a planning process for parking for the arts center and the development of the park and the hotel.