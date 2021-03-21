PROGRESS EDITION-- INNOVATION NEIGHBORHOOD @ CHRYSLER SITE

Neighborhood discussions will also begin later this month.

Antaramian said the discussions will center on integrating the six neighborhoods into the innovation design concept of “live, work and play.”

State proposes $10M for construction

In late February, Gov. Tony Evers announced that the city, under his proposed capital budget, would receive nearly $10 million in state funding to develop the innovation center. Evers has recommended that the state Legislature approve the city’s request as a part of a proposed $2.38 billion recommended in budget investments in his 2021-23 capital budget plan. The proposal looks to capitalize on low bond rates and would support major projects across the state in 31 counties.

“I’m very happy with the governor’s support and the legislators’ support for this project. It’s something that I believe, long term, will be a huge benefit to Kenosha and the State of Wisconsin,” Antaramian said upon learning of the announcement. “This is the first of a number of grants we expect to be coming our way. We believe there is more to come that people will see.”

The city’s request for $9.75 million in capital funding from the state represents half the cost of the proposed center, which the city would then match.