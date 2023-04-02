Kenosha County has entered the age of the solar farm with hundreds of acres of former agricultural lands positioned to soak in the sun, developing in ideal locations for harnessing and producing a cleaner, alternative form of energy.

In fact, two projects currently count the county as home:

The Paris Solar Energy Center LLC, a subsidiary of Chicago-based power generation company Invenergy, with a footprint that uses 1,400 acres of a total 5,350 acres of farmland in the town about 1.5 miles west of I-94, bordering Highway KR on the north, Highway 45 on the west and partly adjacent to Highway 142 (Burlington Road) on the south. The 200-megawatt system is one of the largest in the state and will generate enough electricity to power 60,000 homes annually when it finally comes online late next year barring any further delays.

The Salix Solar Project is the latest solar farm under development with a community-scale addition and a much smaller footprint and energy output. With its 7.5-megawatt solar energy system, it is currently located on 34 acres on two farmland parcels north of highways 50 and 83 near the Fox River and south of Highway K in the Town of Wheatland on land owned by J&S Real Estate Co. LLC.

In February, the county’s Planning and Development Committee approved the conditional use permit for the Salix Solar Project which is being developed by the Madison-based OneEnergy Renewables.

The system would have 16,380 solar panels made of crystalline silicone, to capture the sun’s energy to produce 15,000,000 kWh per year – enough electricity to power 1,800 average Wisconsin residences, or 150% of the homes in Wheatland, according to project data. The town had 1,200 households based on 2000 Census figures. The system would connect to existing three-phase power lines located at highways 50 and 83 near the railroad tracks.

The Wheatland project is expected to go online before the end of the year and, like the Paris solar project, would be part of the existing power grid for the region.

Peter Murphy, a project manager for the solar farm, said there were three basic “tenets” driving OneEnergy to choose the site in Wheatland. The first was whether there was an already-established electrical infrastructure, including the necessary power lines.

“And we want to make sure there’s a substation that can handle the capacity of the solar installation as well, with minimal upgrades, basically,” said Murphy at the Feb. 8 meeting.

The company also looks for flat terrain and stable bedrock with the space to embed equipment 10 feet deep.

“Obviously, we want a lot of sunlight, limited shading; very few trees and, for this project, there will be no tree removal,” he said. The third was finding a landowner who will work with OneEnergy on a lease of 30 to 40 years, the life of the project.

According to Murphy, just under 40% of the state’s corn production goes toward ethanol, a plant-based, derived alcohol and renewable fuel source often used to oxygenate gasoline, allowing it to burn cleaner. The net energy production per acre for solar, however, is “more than 100 times better or greater than it is for corn,” he said.

“So when a landowner or farmer chooses to switch their commodity from row cropping to solar, it is actually a really efficient use of the land,” he said. “In fact, if we wanted to produce 100% of our electricity from solar, we could do so on just 1% of Wisconsin’s farmland if the projects were as efficient as the Salix (solar farm) project.”

The Salix project will install “bifacial” panels equipped with sun energy-capturing and harnessing systems on both sides for maximum efficiency. The panels move to follow the sun throughout the day at tilt of 50 degrees facing east and adjusting at 15-minute intervals until they face 50 degrees to the west, he said. The solar traffic improves energy production by more than 20%, he said.

At rest, the panels in the array will be about 6 ½ feet tall; and at the 50-degree tilt the can reach 7 ½ feet tall. The solar farm would be protected by an agricultural-style fence, about 8 feet tall, that would keep deer and other mammals at bay. Other project components used to generate energy include inverters and transmitter transformers.

The site will later be seeded with either a “pollinator friendly mix”—that can be planted to attract birds, bees, butterflies and other animals that work to transfer pollen from plant to plant — or with one that includes grazing vegetation for animals, such as, sheep. The plantings chosen, he said, would be low-growing, but with deep roots to act as filtration in the soil.

“At the end of the 30-40 year lifetime of this project, that land is rested,” Murphy said. “The soil is really good. It’s really absorbent, it’s very fertile and can be converted back into that agricultural land.”

County regulations

Unlike the Paris project approved in 2020 by the state’s Public Service Commission, Wheatland’s solar farm is the first to be built under regulation by the Kenosha County. In fact, it was the Salix project that prompted the county to amend its zoning ordinance late last year to allow for the conditional use of smaller scale solar farms on properties previously used for agriculture.

The county’s ordinance regulates solar farm applications that are under 100 megawatts. Any use over 100 megawatts is “completely administered by the Public Service Commission,” which regulates utility-grade systems in the state, according Andy Buehler, the county’s planning and development director.

Buehler said the ordinance isn’t just to accommodate one particular proposal, though.

“It’s a general solar energy ordinance for the private landowner and for a solar farm,” he said prior to the County Board’s approval of the new ordinance.

Since the approval of the new ordinance, the county has received additional interest from at least one other company, Eca Solar, which contacted Buehler’s office for information in February.

Even before that, county planning officials met with another company, Tenaska, in November to discuss a possible battery storage energy system project, according to Buehler. So far, however, neither has submitted an application, he said.

Paris site delayed

Paris Solar Energy Center LLC’s project, which was supposed to come online this spring has been delayed, according to Town Board Chairman John Holloway, who meets every two weeks with Invenergy officials and Kenosha County highway department officials to discuss the status of the project.

And so, far, it’s on hold, he said. A year ago, the Paris solar farm had been on schedule to come online this spring.

“Unfortunately, they will not be able to meet that goal,” Holloway said in February.

The project, he said, has run into supply issues with inverters. In order to produce electricity, the solar farm needs 53 of the self-contained units that convert “direct current electricity” from the solar arrays to the DC power that can be delivered on electrical lines and fed to the substation.

“So they were waiting for those and those will start arriving probably in May.

But, the real hold-up, he said, will be the availability of the “actual arrays themselves.”

Holloway said a snafu over tariffs imposed on the panels, which are made in China, has yet to be fully resolved.

“Apparently, there’s a fair number of solar panels that arrived in the United States, but they’re in warehouses and they will not be released until such time as the tariffs are paid,” he said.

The Biden Administration has also been reviewing goods manufactured in China with the use of child labor and that some of the panels destined for the U.S. had been verified as having been made with such labor and thus, have been halted for import into the country.

Holloway said that given the revised schedule, some of the panels will be arriving in May and would be installed as soon as they arrive.

“What (developers) have told us now, based on what their best information is, is that this may delay the completion … to the early part of 2024.”

Seeing the sunlight

Whether solar farms are a proliferating energy source or a just a farming fad has yet to be seen, according to county officials. But it appears that more public utilities are seeing the sunlight.

Utility-scale solar modeling studies at the Center for Land Use Education at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point indicates public utility companies have certainly begun to shift from dependence on fossil fuels to renewable energy sources.

The center has also published a detailed poster ranking counties on their suitability for solar energy systems with criteria that includes proximity to infrastructure, power lines, lands that are agricultural or “undevelopable” and the slope of the land.

Kenosha County was ranked in the top 10 of 72 counties for solar farm suitability, according the study.