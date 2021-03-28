Progress in transportation: Distribution centers, trucking firms roll out across region

They seemingly sprout overnight from former bean, cabbage and cornfields: Huge distribution centers, feeding an ever increasing parade of semi tractor trailers.
The I-94 corridor that links Chicago and Milwaukee is attracting a wide array of companies to Kenosha and Racine counties. It has attracted food processors and distributors, manufacturers of small technology, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment and supplies.
And growth in those industries has also spurred related growth in the logistics, trucking and distribution industries.
Also adding to the mix is the continuing shift in consumer shopping to online platforms, and the demands for fast delivery. It's requiring companies to increase their regional warehouse space and distribution centers to transfer and store these deliveries.
Recent upgrades to Interstate 94 also have greatly helped the logistics industry, providing a smoother transition for companies that move to Wisconsin. Many of those companies migrated across the border from Illinois locations, and some from as far away as Arkansas, North Carolina and Ohio.
Todd Battle, president of the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, said major firms have large important distribution hubs in the Kenosha County, including Amazon, Meijer, Gordon Food Service, Associated Wholesale Grocers, Uline and Ariens Co., a snow blower manufacturer.
Others include Pfizer, Fresenius Kabi, Ta Chen, Yamaha, Volkswagen, Rust-oleum, SC Johnson, EMCO Chemical Distributors, Geneva Supply and Kroger, which is building an automated fulfillment warehouse in Pleasant Prairie.
James Hyland, company spokesman for Cincinnati-based Kroger, said the Pleasant Prairie facility is on track to open in the first quarter of 2022. Regionally, it will service the Roundy’s supermarkets: Mariano’s, Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market.
“Overall, these developments have had a positive impact on Kenosha County,” Battle said. “They have generated significant real estate development and construction activity, new employment opportunities and have fueled growth throughout the county.
“So distribution, logistics and supply-chain oriented firms have become and will likely be an important part of the area’s economic makeup,” Battle said.
Warehousing, logistics and transportation are also growing segments in Racine County, according to Laura Million, deputy director of Racine County Economic Development Corp.
Amazon opened distribution facilities in Kenosha, Yorkville and Sturtevant in 2020. Goodwill Industries opened a warehouse in Yorkville. And Dayton Freight opened its Milwaukee Service Center in Sturtevant in May 2019 to take advantage of the access to I-94.
“Access to Chicago and Milwaukee, the broader transportation infrastructure, is important for businesses to connect with their suppliers and get their product to market,” Million said. “Proximity to I-94 also can be valuable in attracting workers who live in southeast Wisconsin and northern Illinois.”
Regional centers, trucking increase
Even long-established companies such as Snap-on Inc. and Rust-oleum have expanded their warehouse capacities. Snap-on Logistics recently purchased a 121,052-square-foot warehouse in Pleasant Prairie for additional storage, and Rust-oleum has space in the former Jelly Belly building in Pleasant Prairie.
With regional distribution centers, larger companies can more efficiently fill online orders. Such centers can be more cost effective to build and operate. Additionally, these warehouses make it easier for companies to contract with local, last-mile delivery services, allowing retailers to get products to their customers even quicker.
Last year, Amazon opened a 640,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Oak Creek, similar to the one on Highway S in Kenosha. And its Amazon Logistics unit operates a 438,309-square-foot “last mile” distribution center in Sturtevant where vans and personal vehicles will deliver to the doorstep.
In July Amazon opened a 740,000-square-feet “last mile” delivery center at 4250 120th Ave., west of I-94 in Kenosha. It also opened a 145,418-square-foot delivery center in the GrandView Business Park in Yorkville and a 438,309-square-foot hub in Sturtevant's Renaissance Business Park.
Trifinity Specialized Distributors, a distributor of cosmetics, vitamins, deodorants and other personal care items, relocated to a 250,000-square-foot facility in Kenosha in early 2020. James Merlo, principal and chief executive officer, said he made the move to 5312 104th Ave. in Kenosha from Waukegan, Ill., because he needed more space. After only a year in the current location, Trifinity needs more space again. Merlo said he wants to expand to another warehouse of at least 150,000 square feet by mid-to-late April.
He said business increased by 31.6% last year and he expects an impressive boost this year. He attributes growth to the pandemic that had consumers doing more shopping online. Trifinity distributes to pharmacies and other retail outlets.
Trucking contractors on the rise
Distributors without their own truck fleets need trucking contractors. That has created a boon for trucking companies.
With a fleet of 120 trucks and 148 employees, Kutzler Express, 12737 60th St., in Kenosha, has benefited. Kutzler is a regional carrier that delivers to warehouses and directly to grocery stores, and pharmacies.
“We’ve been busier and demand has been higher,” said Operations Manager Dylan Martin. “Since COVID, it’s been booming.”
Martin said demand has come from the food, cleaning supply, pharmaceutical and mechanical supply industries. Its clients include SC Johnson, Kroger and Ocean Spray.
Owner Tony Kutzler said business was up 12%. “We could have done more, but we focused on those we had partnerships with. We delivered throughout Chicagoland what people needed the most during the pandemic: food, water, toilet paper and cleaning supplies.”
Old Dominion Freight Line of Thomasville, N.C., completed construction and is operating in the Midwest Transportation Center, 6824 77th St. between the Canadian Pacific and Union Pacific rail lines in west Kenosha. It occupies a 250,000-square-foot terminal.
“Southeastern Wisconsin has grown for us,” said Darek Nowak, vice president of Old Dominion's Midwest Region North. He said the company needed more capacity within the corridor because its Milwaukee facility was overloaded.
Throughout the region, he said, “we’ve seen more distribution centers, more manufacturing, more packing, pharmacy and food industries.”
Seeking drivers
The increased activity for trucking companies has created a greater demand for drivers, dockworkers and repair technicians. Across the region, trucking companies say they have more freight to ship than drivers to deliver it.
Finding drivers is a problem for all types of trucking companies. But Quality Carriers Inc., a Bristol-based tank-truck company that hauls paper, bulk chemicals, paints, coatings, beverages, and other liquid cargo, has a special need: Drivers licensed and certified to haul hazardous materials and in tankers.
“I could put on another 40 drivers,” according to Bill Mueller, Quality Carriers regional director, said. “I’d put them in a new truck with automatic transmission.” Some trucks now have satellite television, microwave ovens and refrigerators, he said.
“The pandemic impacted everyone’s trucking business,” Mueller said. “There’s more freight to move than there are trucks.”