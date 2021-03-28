Progress in transportation: Distribution centers, trucking firms roll out across region

Owner Tony Kutzler said business was up 12%. “We could have done more, but we focused on those we had partnerships with. We delivered throughout Chicagoland what people needed the most during the pandemic: food, water, toilet paper and cleaning supplies.”

Old Dominion Freight Line of Thomasville, N.C., completed construction and is operating in the Midwest Transportation Center, 6824 77th St. between the Canadian Pacific and Union Pacific rail lines in west Kenosha. It occupies a 250,000-square-foot terminal.

“Southeastern Wisconsin has grown for us,” said Darek Nowak, vice president of Old Dominion's Midwest Region North. He said the company needed more capacity within the corridor because its Milwaukee facility was overloaded.

Throughout the region, he said, “we’ve seen more distribution centers, more manufacturing, more packing, pharmacy and food industries.”

Seeking drivers

The increased activity for trucking companies has created a greater demand for drivers, dockworkers and repair technicians. Across the region, trucking companies say they have more freight to ship than drivers to deliver it.