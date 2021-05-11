Promo for May 11

Why wait? Get local news while it’s happening. Keep up to date with a digital subscription to the Kenosha News. Go online to sign up for a limited special offer to get you started today: https://go.kenoshanews.com/may1
This fully furnished Caledonia property has a home with two decks, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a lakeview and it's literally at risk of falling into Lake Michigan. And it still somehow sold two weeks ago. Here's how
A domestic disturbance ended in a suicide Monday night.
Neighbors said the child’s mother was distraught. "The heartbreak in her scream, that was scary in itself."
17-year-old struck down by gun violence late Friday night in Racine 'was poised to do some great things'
Family and friends are mourning Dontrell "Trell" Bush, a Horlick High School student and rising basketball star, who was shot and killed late Friday near his home in the Georgetown neighborhood.
Two separate incidents of gunfire were reported in Kenosha early Wednesday.
Kenosha Police are investigating a robbery at a CVS Pharmacy.
The 18-year-old alleged shooter, according to a criminal complaint, "stated that he is from West Chicago and that what he did was just normal behavior there" regarding the allegation that he walked into a party Friday night and immediately shot Bush in the chest.
The premier air date of an episode of the popular television series “House Hunters” featuring homes around Geneva Lake has been announced.
A 30-year-old Kenosha man is in custody facing a felony charge after he was arrested early Thursday for firing gunshots into the air.
For 32 years, David and Marilyn Lauer have looked out their window and watched the activities at Bose Elementary School across the street.