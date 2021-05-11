Why wait? Get local news while it’s happening. Keep up to date with a digital subscription to the Kenosha News. Go online to sign up for a limited special offer to get you started today: https://go.kenoshanews.com/may1
Promo for May 13
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
- 4 min to read
This fully furnished Caledonia property has a home with two decks, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a lakeview and it's literally at risk of falling into Lake Michigan. And it still somehow sold two weeks ago. Here's how
- Updated
Neighbors said the child’s mother was distraught. "The heartbreak in her scream, that was scary in itself."
A suspect is in custody for a robbery at a Walgreens pharmacy Monday night.
- Updated
The 18-year-old alleged shooter, according to a criminal complaint, "stated that he is from West Chicago and that what he did was just normal behavior there" regarding the allegation that he walked into a party Friday night and immediately shot Bush in the chest.
- Updated
A motorcyclist who suffered serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in the 6300 block of 52nd Street has died, Kenosha police said late…
17-year-old struck down by gun violence late Friday night in Racine 'was poised to do some great things'
- Updated
- 3 min to read
Family and friends are mourning Dontrell "Trell" Bush, a Horlick High School student and rising basketball star, who was shot and killed late Friday near his home in the Georgetown neighborhood.
Two 17-year-olds and one 16-year-old are in custody, alleged to have been armed when gunfire exploded on a residential Kenosha street Monday a…
WHEATLAND — A handful of parishioners were on hand to watch Monday as the St. Alphonsus Church rectory, which stood for 170 years, was demolis…
- Updated
The premier air date of an episode of the popular television series “House Hunters” featuring homes around Geneva Lake has been announced.
A 17-year-old armed with a handgun was taken into custody Monday afternoon — and a shotgun was found in a yard nearby — after residents near 1…