Proposed resolution calls for body cameras, independent review of law enforcement misconduct

A group of Kenosha County Board supervisors is calling for the board to direct the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department to purchase body cameras for deputies, along with the creation of an independent review committee to address complaints against county law enforcement.
County Board Supervisor Erin Decker on Sunday said she requested that the proposed resolution go before both the Judiciary and Law and Finance committees, which meet on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively, this week.
The proposed resolution, which also includes establishing a whistleblower policy that would protect sheriff’s department employees who report incidents of misconduct within the department and selling or donating any department-owned military-style vehicles that have not been used for their intended purpose for more than two years are both intended to help protect both law enforcement and promote change in policing.
The proposed resolution comes amid cries for racial justice and end to police brutality in the community locally and nationwide following the ongoing protests stemming from the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May.
Floyd, a black man in police custody, died when a white officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
Floyd had been handcuffed, face down in the street, repeatedly pleading that he could not breathe. His death was captured on video that went viral and has since led to second-degree homicide charges against former officer Derek Chauvin and charges against three other officers for their complicity in the crime.
In email correspondence with Judiciary and Law and Finance Committee chairs Boyd Frederick and Terry Rose, Decker called for the resolution to be “acted upon immediately.”
“Myself and the co-sponsors of this resolution believe that, with the death of George Floyd and the protests that followed and are still happening, it is time for action,” she said. “For far too long politicians have only given lip service on this issue, it is time for the Kenosha County Board to take action to be part of the solution.”
Paying for the cameras
She said she had requested the resolution be placed on the committees’ respective agendas, prior to the deadline for publishing the agendas. Neither Frederick nor Rose could be reached for comment on Sunday.
Addressing the proposal’s provisions, Decker said the request for body cameras would be expected to either come from the sheriff department’s 2020 budget for deputy “take home” patrol vehicles or the reallocation of 2021 capital improvement for vehicles. Currently county squad cars are equipped with recording devices, but law enforcement officers do not use body cameras.
Costs estimates for cameras were not included, but would be discussed at the Finance Committee once on the agenda. Decker said the budget for patrol vehicles is currently about $60,000 per car, for the purchase of three to four cars. Citing, for cost purposes, the example of then-Mayor Keith Bosman’s proposal to spend $200,000 on body cameras to outfit city police officers, she said she and co-sponsors of the resolution — supervisors Amy Maurer, Mark Nordigian and Zach Rodriguez — believe the sheriff department’s funding for vehicles could be put to better use with the purchase of body cameras. The mayor’s body cam proposal was not realized.
She said the concept of protecting department employees who come forward to report incidents of misconduct and an independent review committee to evaluate law enforcement actions is also important toward the goal of law enforcement reform and accountability.
“What we’re looking at is someone independent of the sheriff’s department to review complaints, so we don’t have friends reviewing complaints of friends,” she said.
In put in establishing such a review would come from the county’s personnel department with consultation from the sheriff’s department, she said.
“This could be that the policies are good, but why not look at them again?” she said.
Decker said co-sponsors of the resolution also met with black community members who expressed concerns about the militarization of the local law enforcement. Over the years, the sheriff’s department has acquired military-style vehicles from the federal government, through donation via military surplus programs.
“So, we have these military vehicles, but do we actually use them? Or are they just sitting there. If there’s something that we use, and that’s why we put – if we’ve used it in the past two years – then let’s keep it,” she said. “But if it’s something that we’re not using, let’s (donate or sell them).”
She said with the protests a week ago, the National Guard was already called in to respond.
“If there is an issue, we know that the National Guard is at the ready and here within 30 minutes, “she said. “There were issues in the city of Kenosha with some looting and attempted looting. This was opportunity where we would have used them. But did we actually use them or are we just hanging on to these military-style vehicles for no reason just to say we have them?”
Several years ago, the county, she said, spent more than $1 million dollars to build storage for the vehicles.
“We could’ve spent that on body cameras — over five times fold,” she said.
Sheriff David Beth could not be reached for comment.
