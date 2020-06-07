Proposed resolution calls for body cameras, independent review of law enforcement misconduct

In email correspondence with Judiciary and Law and Finance Committee chairs Boyd Frederick and Terry Rose, Decker called for the resolution to be “acted upon immediately.”

“Myself and the co-sponsors of this resolution believe that, with the death of George Floyd and the protests that followed and are still happening, it is time for action,” she said. “For far too long politicians have only given lip service on this issue, it is time for the Kenosha County Board to take action to be part of the solution.”

Paying for the cameras

She said she had requested the resolution be placed on the committees’ respective agendas, prior to the deadline for publishing the agendas. Neither Frederick nor Rose could be reached for comment on Sunday.

Addressing the proposal’s provisions, Decker said the request for body cameras would be expected to either come from the sheriff department’s 2020 budget for deputy “take home” patrol vehicles or the reallocation of 2021 capital improvement for vehicles. Currently county squad cars are equipped with recording devices, but law enforcement officers do not use body cameras.