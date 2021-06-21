Proposed subdivision highlights Pleasant Prairie Village Board agenda tonight

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A preliminary plat for a new subdivision will go before the Pleasant Prairie Village Board today.
It is for The Summit at Bain Station, an 18 single-family development located on 7.14 acres northeast of Highway H and Bain Station Road.
Nine twin homes are proposed, which are similar to a two-unit condominium. The difference, according to village staff, is that with a twin house, each unit owner owns the lot and attached lots are separated by a common fire wall.
The Village Board previously approved the conditional conceptual plan for the development in July 2020.
In order to accommodate the new subdivision, the developer plans to build a new public roadway between 83rd Street and 85th Avenue. That road will be known as “Summit Place.”
Other specifics of the proposal include:
The minimum floor area, excluding the garage, decks, porches and basement, will be 1,000-square-feet, including a minimum of 700-square-feet on the first floor. The total area of each dwelling, which will include a full basement, will not exceed 2,500-square-feet.
At a minimum, each unit will have a two-car attached garage.
The anticipated cost of the homes/lot packages is expected to be between the high $300,000’s and low $400,000’s.
The property is owned by Homepath Financial LP in Butler. The proposed development originally was part of a three-piece plan that received Village Board approval in 2006.
Included in that conceptual plan was The Settlement at Bain Station Crossing, The Landing at Bain Station Crossing and the Summit at Bain Station Crossing.
The Settlement, a 43 single-family development on 31.17 acres on the western portion of the site, has been completed. The Landing, 108 condominiums, has not yet been developed, and The Summit originally was proposed as 95 senior condominiums until it was changed to the current plan now in front of the Village Board.
Expansion proposed
Also on the agenda Monday is a request by Central Storage and Warehouse Company to approve a site and operational plan to construct a 70,646-square-foot addition to its existing facility, 7800 95th St., in LakeView Corporate Park.
With the proposed addition, the food storage and distribution freezer warehouse will grow from 195,914-square-feet to 266,560-square-feet.
CSW, a public refrigerated warehousing company headquartered in Madison, currently has 43 full-time and two part-time employees at the Pleasant Prairie location. Once the addition is completed, CSW officials anticipate three more full-time and one more part-time positions.