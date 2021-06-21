Proposed subdivision highlights Pleasant Prairie Village Board agenda tonight

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A preliminary plat for a new subdivision will go before the Pleasant Prairie Village Board today.

It is for The Summit at Bain Station, an 18 single-family development located on 7.14 acres northeast of Highway H and Bain Station Road.

Nine twin homes are proposed, which are similar to a two-unit condominium. The difference, according to village staff, is that with a twin house, each unit owner owns the lot and attached lots are separated by a common fire wall.

The Village Board previously approved the conditional conceptual plan for the development in July 2020.

In order to accommodate the new subdivision, the developer plans to build a new public roadway between 83rd Street and 85th Avenue. That road will be known as “Summit Place.”

Other specifics of the proposal include:

The minimum floor area, excluding the garage, decks, porches and basement, will be 1,000-square-feet, including a minimum of 700-square-feet on the first floor. The total area of each dwelling, which will include a full basement, will not exceed 2,500-square-feet.

At a minimum, each unit will have a two-car attached garage.