WATCH NOW: Protest for George Floyd causes ruckus, curfew in Kenosha

Car honks, chants and lines of cars took over some roadways of Kenosha Sunday evening into Sunday night.

A line of cars protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis could be seen passing down 75th Street, turning from Roosevelt Road around 6 p.m. Sunday.

With protesters standing up through sun roofs holding signs, sitting on top of vehicles and some hanging out of the passenger side window of vehicles, screams of “no justice, no peace” and other cries from protesters could be heard as it slowly made its way to 18th Ave., where Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies had closed off the roadway and were turning vehicles north.

Sgt. Mark Malecki of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said that squads were “trying to control the flow” of cars moving through Kenosha in tribute to Floyd.

“We are in no way trying to hinder,” he said.

The protest cars made their way down to Sheridan Road, where they were then routed up 52nd Street.

In response to the situation, the city of Kenosha issued an 8:30 p.m. curfew. The curfew will be in effect 7 a.m. Monday.