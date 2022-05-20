Public invited to inauguration ceremony for County Executive Kerkman

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman has invited the public to join her at a swearing-in ceremony at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Kenosha County Veterans Honor Plaza.

The plaza is located off the entrance to the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park on Highway F (Bassett Road), just west of Highway KD (352nd Avenue).

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil will administer an affirmation of the oath of office to Kerkman, who was elected County Executive on April 5 and has been serving since taking the official oath on April 18.

Steve Tindall, a U.S. Navy veteran who is active in veterans’ efforts in and around Kenosha County, will serve as the master of ceremonies.

Kerkman comes to the County Executive’s Office after representing much of the area in the Wisconsin Assembly for nearly 22 years.

“It is my honor to serve as Kenosha County Executive, and it will be my privilege to celebrate with the community on Wednesday,” Kerkman said. “I very much look forward to working over the next four years with citizens from across our county and with our partners in all levels of government, to make Kenosha County even stronger.”

