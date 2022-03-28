Pujols once again wears Cardinals cap

With a wave of his hand and a tip of the cap, Albert Pujols walked back into the world of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Wearing a big smile and his familiar red No. 5 jersey, Pujols emerged from beyond the right field wall at Roger Dean Stadium between the first and second innings of a game against Houston on Monday.

Cardinals pitchers, catchers and coaches sitting on chairs far down the line stood to acknowledge the three-time NL MVP, as did the fans in the stands. Pujols strolled around to the St. Louis dugout on the third base side, where he was greeted with hearty hugs and high-fives.

All these years later, the slugger who helped the Cardinals win two World Series championship was home.

The Cardinals and Pujols have reached agreement on a one-year contract valued at $2.5 million, giving him a chance to end his career in the place where it started.

The 42-year-old Pujols spent part of Monday video conferencing with veteran St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina. The two spent eight years as teammates in St. Louis.

“I’m happy for him to be here,” Molina said. “It’s going to be a fun year.”

Pujols played the first 11 years of his career in St. Louis, teaming with Molina to lead the Cardinals to the 2006 and 2011 World Series titles.

“We’ve only got one thing in mind – winning another championship,” Molina said.

Prior to Monday’s Graprefruit League game, Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader posted a photo on social media of what appeared to be a No. 5 Pujols jersey hanging in a Cardinals’ locker.

Pujols doesn’t swing nearly as fearsome a bat as he did during his St. Louis hey-day, but the Cardinals decided they have a spot for a designated hitter who can hit left-handed pitching.

That’s one thing Pujols still does well.

Pujols hit a combined .236 for the Los Angeles Angels and Dodgers last season, but hit .294 with a .939 OPS against lefties.

Pujols needs 21 homers to become the fourth career major leaguer to hit 700 in a career.

ATHLETICS: They call him “Big Boy” in the Oakland A’s clubhouse, a nod to the bulging biceps, triceps and pectoral muscles that launched 124 home runs in the Korean Baseball Organization and 72 more for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Whether the power generated from Eric Thames’ 5-foot-11, 235-pound frame can still produce runs is the latest question for the 35-year-old, who has played in Canada, Venezuela, Japan, South Korea, six MLB organizations, Pepperdine University and two community colleges since starring at shortstop at Bellarmine College Prep in San Jose, California.

“My family is still there in the South Bay and San Jose, so it will be awesome to make this club, to play in front of them as much as I can,’’ Thames said on Sunday, beaming. “For many of us, we don’t know how long we get to keep playing, so it means a lot to me. ‘’

Thames is bidding for playing time as a designated hitter, and at first base, in the aftermath of Matt Olson’s trade to Atlanta two weeks ago.

He is jumping for high throws, stretching for long hops and scooping groundballs and low throws on an Achilles tendon that flared last season, limiting his foray with Yomiuri in Japan to nine games.

“Last year was a nightmare for me,’’ Thames said. “I got hurt the first game and then with COVID, not getting to be around teammates. So once I got the call from the A’s, I thought, ‘Hey there’s opportunity here.’ I’m like, ‘Yes, sign me up. Let’s go, to get back on the field again, and to be going home.'"

Thames' last stint in the majors was with Washington in 2020, when he hit .203 with three home runs in 41 games. He hit 72 home runs as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers from 2017-19.

As a non-roster invitee with the A's, Thames reported to camp during the lockout and continued to rebuild flexibility and strength in his Achilles.

