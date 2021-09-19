Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission appointees confirmed by Kenosha County Board

The Kenosha County Board has named nine individuals to serve on the newly formed Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission.
But, supervisor Terry Rose said there is one glaring omission — representation by an African American woman.
According to the resolution establishing the commission, its membership should reflect the diverse racial and ethnic makeup of Kenosha County as determined by the most recent U.S. Census information, with five of the seven non-County Board commissioners representing racial and ethnic minorities in Kenosha County.
Rose made a motion Wednesday, seconded by supervisor Erin Decker, to refer the appointments back to County Executive Jim Kreuser for further consideration.
“When you don’t include a single, solitary African American woman on the committee you can hardly consider it representative,” Rose said.
Rose said two outstanding African American women — Tamarra Coleman and Veronica King — were among the field of possible appointees.
The motion failed on a 10-8 vote.
The board then voted 15-2 to confirm the citizen appointments as presented.
The citizen commissioners are:
Brian Martinez, term expires Dec. 31, 2022
Tyler Arentz, term expires Dec. 31, 2022
Bradden Backer, term expires Dec. 31, 2023
Justin Crosby, term expires Dec. 31, 2023
Elizabeth Garcia, term expires Dec. 31, 2023
Mimi Yang, term expires Dec. 31, 2024
Derrell Greene, term expires Dec. 31, 2024
The Commission also has two supervisors appointed by the County Board chairman, which were also confirmed by the County Board Wednesday. They are supervisors Daniel Gaschke, whose term expires May 31, 2023, and Sharon Pomaville, whose term expires May 31, 2025.
Justin Cao and Trinity Williams, two members of Kenosha County’s Youth in Governance program, will also participate on the Commission during the 2021-22 program year.
The commission’s mission “is to realize greater racial and ethnic equity and dismantle racism in Kenosha County through research, education, and ongoing review of current policies and procedures so as to implement transformative ideas born of research, collaboration, and community engagement.”
It will be overseen by the County Board’s Executive Committee and will be required to perform outreach and hold at least one annual listening session with Kenosha County residents, including community members, local and state elected officials, law enforcement, educators, mental health professionals, social workers, people impacted by systemic racism, and others with expertise in various aspects of racial and ethnic equity.
Under the resolution, the commission is to begin its study of issues of racial and ethnic equity with a focus on policing and law enforcement before expanding the work to other systemic problems determined by the commission.
An initial report to the County Board — detailing assessments, recommendations and any proposals for further Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission work — is to be submitted within a year of the commission’s first meeting, which is expected to be announced shortly.