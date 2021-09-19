Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission appointees confirmed by Kenosha County Board

Tyler Arentz, term expires Dec. 31, 2022

Bradden Backer, term expires Dec. 31, 2023

Justin Crosby, term expires Dec. 31, 2023

Elizabeth Garcia, term expires Dec. 31, 2023

Mimi Yang, term expires Dec. 31, 2024

Derrell Greene, term expires Dec. 31, 2024

The Commission also has two supervisors appointed by the County Board chairman, which were also confirmed by the County Board Wednesday. They are supervisors Daniel Gaschke, whose term expires May 31, 2023, and Sharon Pomaville, whose term expires May 31, 2025.

Justin Cao and Trinity Williams, two members of Kenosha County’s Youth in Governance program, will also participate on the Commission during the 2021-22 program year.

The commission’s mission “is to realize greater racial and ethnic equity and dismantle racism in Kenosha County through research, education, and ongoing review of current policies and procedures so as to implement transformative ideas born of research, collaboration, and community engagement.”