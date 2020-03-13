Racine County reports confirmed case of coronavirus

RACINE COUNTY — The Central Racine County Health Department announced Friday that a Racine County resident has contracted COVID-19, more commonly referred to as coronavirus.

Meanwhile, there have been no confirmed cases in Kenosha County, though test were ordered for two people.

The Racine County resident, who was exposed while traveling internationally, is now isolated at home, according to a news release issued by the department just after noon Friday.

"We are working with our partners and local hospital systems to ensure we are protecting the community as a whole," said Margaret Gesner, CRCHD health officer.

When asked which country the infected resident had traveled to, Gesner said: "Travel was to a country where there is currently widespread community transmission of COVID-19."

The news broke the day after Gov. Tony Evers and local officials declared a state of emergency in response to coronavirus.

On Friday, health officials announced 11 new cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin.

In addition to the one case reported in Racine County, two new cases popped up in Milwaukee County and three new cases were reported in Sheboygan County.