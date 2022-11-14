Racine Duplicate Bridge Club results

Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine - at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play.
Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:
Nov. 4 (299er game): Jean Myrvold – Denise Anastasio, first place; Roseanne Worrell – Vic Melby, second place; Daniele Langer – Peggy Crane, third place.
Nov. 4 (open game): Donald Urquhart – Mark Langer, first place; George Urquhart – Janet Urquhart, second place; Mary Matthews – Marilyn Wescott, third place.
Nov. 7: George Urquhart – Janet Urquhart, first place; Mary Matthews – Donald Urquhart, second place; Annie Krause – Anita Brothers, third place.