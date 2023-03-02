SOMERS-- A Racine man is facing domestic abuse charges, among others, after the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to Bob's on Sheridan restaurant, 422 Sheridan Road, at 2 p.m. on Feb. 24 after a caller stated her husband entered the restaurant and tried to stab her.

Luis Ibarra Delgado, 36, is charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety, battery, disorderly conduct, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of a controlled substance.

Sheriff's deputies spoke with the caller, who was reported to appear visibly shocked by the incident and ahd redness to her neck and left jaw area, said her husband had been drinking alcohol for seven days straight and believed he was using illegal drugs as she found a bill with powder inside that she believed to be cocaine.

The caller said she tried to remove Delgado from their vehicle registration that morning at the Department of Motor Vehicles, but was informed that Delgado would also have to be present to make the change. When the caller eventually returned home, she asked Delgado to go to the DMV with her to make the change. In response, he said "Don't (expletive) talk to me," and covered himself with the bedsheet.

The caller then left and went to the kitchen of Bob's on Sheridan. She was sitting in a chair while her youngest child sat in a car seat on the floor, when Delgado walked in and asked for the car keys. The caller would not give him the keys due to his drinking.

Delgado said "Give me the (expletive) keys, give me the (expletive) keys, please give me the (expletive) keys" while balling his right hand into a fist. Delgado reportedly became louder and angeries, and continued to approach the caller, who believed he would hit her. Delgado's sister and sister-in-law were in the kitchen as well.

The caller reported that Delgado reached over to a cutting board and grabbed a kitchen knife. He reportedly shook the knife near his waist while still shouting for the car keys. He then grabbed the caller by the neck, then released his grip before raising the knife above his head and making stabbing motions while still shouting "Give me the (expletive) keys." Delgado then stabbed the knife, tip-down, into the cutting board.

The caller then stood up, pushed past Delgado and attempted to leave with the sister and sister-in-law intervened with Delgado. When the caller left the home, she hear a loud crash. She told deputies she recently had been unable to sleep out of fear that Delgado would injure her.

The caller's sister reported witnessing Delgado grab the caller by the throat, then grabbing a nearby knife and make swinging and stabbing motions with the knife, while the sister and sister-in-law yelled at Delgado, after the caller did not give Delgado the car keys. The sister said she did not see the knife connect with the caller's neck, but later saw a scratch on the caller's neck that she believed happened with the first underhand swing of the knife.

The caller's sister-in-law reported seeing Delgado, who was visibly drunk, pick up the knife with one hand and grab the caller's throat by the other, after the caller refused to give Delgado the car keys. The sister-in-law reportedly yelled at Delgado to put the knife down. She stated at one point he changed his grip on the knife to point the tip down with his arm above the caller's face.

He then let go of the caller and told her to call the police and that he will be waiting in the house. As Delgado let go of the caller's neck, the sister-in-law reported seeing him thrust the knife into a cutting board.

Sheriff's deputies made contact with the defendant inside the house and conducted a pat-down search and located a clear, unlabeled orange bottle with different types of unknown pills, which were later discovered to be Adderall and Vicodin.

When Delgado, who waived his Miranda Rights, spoke to the sheriff's deputy, he said he was arguing with his wife about the keys to a car. He said his boss called him and he was asked to go to work at 5 p.m. Delgado admitted that he grabbed the caller at one point, but denied grabbing a knife from the counter. When asked why the caller had redness to her neck, Delgado stated it was probably from when he grabbed he. The deputy reported detecting a strong odor of alcohol on the defendant. When asked how much he had to drink that day, the defendant stated he had consumed five beers.

Delgado was released from the Kenosha County Jail after posting bond Monday night.