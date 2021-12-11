Racine man pleads no contest to fourth OWI

A 54-year-old Racine man will be sentenced Jan. 22 after he pleaded no contest Wednesday to his fourth drunken driving offense.

Robert D. Barnes remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $3,500 cash bond. As part of the plea agreement, a felony charge of possession of cocaine was dismissed and read into the record.

Barnes faces a possible three years in prison and a fine of $10,000 when he sentenced by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Anthony Milisauskas.

According to the criminal complaint, a Wisconsin State Trooper stopped Barnes' vehicle for speeding Jan. 19 on Highway 31 south of Highway S in the Village of Somers. The officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle and also found an open 12-ounce bottle of beer and an open bottle of liquor.

At the jail, an officer found $700 in cash, including a crumbled $1 bill with what Barnes admitted was cocaine.

Court records show that Barnes has previous OWI convictions in 1989 in Walworth County, 2001 in West Virginia and in 2021 in Racine County.

