Racine Unified set to start fall school year online

"Remote learning this spring was delivered in response to a national crisis," Gallien said in the statement to families. "Our team has thoughtfully planned for a much more robust student learning structure this fall than what your child experienced last spring and we are working on plans for providing support to families assisting their children with remote learning at home."

In the spring, attendance was not taken and for the overwhelming majority of students, work was not graded. Unified said this will not be the case in the new school year. Attendance will be taken, new learning will take place and assignments will be graded.

Children will be instructed by their classroom teachers, who will work from Unified buildings, except for teachers with extenuating circumstances.

In the spring families also faced barriers to access, as some didn't have enough devices for all the children in their home, or didn't have an internet connection they could use to finish schoolwork.

The district has since purchased around 7,500 devices and plans to go fully 1:1, or provide one device for each student. Students in grades three through high school are set to receive Chromebooks before the start of the school year and younger students should receive Chrome tablets before the end of the first quarter.