Racine Unified set to start fall school year online

RACINE — Racine Unified students are set to learn from home, at least for the first quarter of the coming school year.
The district will begin the 2020-2021 school year with 100% remote learning for all students, Racine Unified announced through a news release to families Friday morning. This model will continue through the first quarter which ends Nov. 6. The district is set to share plans for second-quarter no later than Oct. 19.
“We know that face-to-face learning is best for our students,” said Superintendent Eric Gallien in the press release. “And we’re committed to doing so when we know it is a safe decision. In the meantime, we are committed to providing a robust remote learning experience for every student.”
What will learning look like?
Racine Unified is planning to implement a mix of synchronous instruction — via live video chat with a teacher — and asynchronous learning — with students completing work independently.
The district has promised that remote learning will look much different this fall than it did in the spring when schools closed abruptly due to a state order in efforts to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
In the spring many parents complained that they had little to no communication with the district or their child's teachers. Families also derided the lack of structure in the district's remote learning after the emergency shutdown.
"Remote learning this spring was delivered in response to a national crisis," Gallien said in the statement to families. "Our team has thoughtfully planned for a much more robust student learning structure this fall than what your child experienced last spring and we are working on plans for providing support to families assisting their children with remote learning at home."
In the spring, attendance was not taken and for the overwhelming majority of students, work was not graded. Unified said this will not be the case in the new school year. Attendance will be taken, new learning will take place and assignments will be graded.
Children will be instructed by their classroom teachers, who will work from Unified buildings, except for teachers with extenuating circumstances.
In the spring families also faced barriers to access, as some didn't have enough devices for all the children in their home, or didn't have an internet connection they could use to finish schoolwork.
The district has since purchased around 7,500 devices and plans to go fully 1:1, or provide one device for each student. Students in grades three through high school are set to receive Chromebooks before the start of the school year and younger students should receive Chrome tablets before the end of the first quarter.
Unified has also purchased 500 internet hot spots to provide to families who lack internet access, but they come with a very limited amount of data.
Racine Unified promised that specifics on student learning schedules would be communicated to families in the future.
Beyond academics
Even with school buildings closed to the public, Racine Unified plans to continue providing breakfasts and lunches to students at its meal sites, located throughout the community.
Racine Unified's elementary-based mental health clinics, and its community clinic in partnership with Professional Services Group are set to remain open as well.
The district has not yet made a decision on fall athletics but said it would continue to work with local health departments to make and communicate its decision in the coming days. Racine Unified has schools in the jurisdictions of both the City of Racine Health Department and the Central Racine County Health Department.
Planning for re-entry
The district emphasized that the decision to start the year remotely was not made lightly. Racine Unified's Planning Team made up of more than 150 District administrators, teachers, community members and parents, has been planning for a safe return to school since May.
"The team has worked tirelessly to put together a plan that meets the academic and social/emotional needs of our students while keeping everyone safe," the district said in the press release. "The District has received input from thousands of parents and guardians, staff and community members and worked closely with our local health departments to make informed and data-driven decisions to develop our plan for returning to school this fall."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!